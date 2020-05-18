Many celebrities have some pretty enviable pantries; Timothée Chalamet is not one of them.

The Call Me By Your Name star, 24, shared a photo of his pantry on Instagram recently and provided no explanation for the snapshot. However, that didn’t stop his social media followers from weighing in and playfully critiquing his eating habits.

In the Instagram snapshot, which was presented without a caption, it’s easy to spot some of the Lady Bird star’s kitchen staples. For example, one shelf in the cabinet holds boxed mac and cheese, some Triscuits and several cans of soup.

The shelf above that, on the other hand, is home to an unidentified food package and a honey bear that had toppled over onto its side. Not surprisingly, the latter food item was a hit with internet users. As one person on Twitter put it: “Oh to be a bear shaped jar of honey in Timothee Chalamet’s pantry.”

An Instagram user added: “You’re about to leave the honey like that too aren’t you?”

But the sideways honey wasn’t the only thing social media users teased Chalamet about. “Timothee Chalamet is worth millions of dollars but he rlly got kraft mac and cheese in his pantry …” one Twitter user quipped.

Another noted: “Goodnight to the kraft dinner in Timothée Chalamet’s pantry.”

And even though the Beautiful Boy star still hasn’t clarified why he shared a random picture of his pantry (and likely won’t elaborate any further) the photo still managed to get more than 1.8 million likes on Instagram. As one Instagram user succinctly put it: “I like it when Timothee Chalamet posts a picture of the inside of his pantry and gets over a million likes.”

Chalamet is one of the dozens of stars who has shared a peek inside his kitchen and/or pantry in recent months. The most famous fridge and pantry tour was likely the one Kim Kardashian gave in January after being accused of having very little food in her house.

The tour began in 39-year-old Kardashian’s impeccably organized “pantry,” which is really just a large room filled with food, “snacks” and a frozen yogurt machine. “I got rid of all my plastic so it’s all, like, glass jars,” she explained at the time, showing off everything from individually packaged cereals to frozen treat toppings.

The KKW Beauty founder then headed over to her “walk-in frigerator [sic]” and showed off a bevy of fresh fruits, vegetables, pre-prepared meals and more. Looks like Chalamet could learn a thing or two from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star!