Travis Kelce ditched the Thanksgiving turkey for several buckets of Kentucky Fried Chicken.

While the tight end, 34, celebrated in Kansas City without family or his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, he had enough food for the whole holiday weekend. He received 56 pieces of KFC fried chicken and 80 hot and spicy wings. He didn’t skimp on the sides either, enjoying three catering-sized containers of mashed potatoes and gravy, two mac and cheese orders and two orders of corn, KFC confirmed via X (formerly Twitter).

Travis revealed his Thanksgiving plans during the Wednesday, November 22, episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce. “I’ll be feasting on KFC because I won’t have anybody here,” he said.

Jason, 36, invited Travis to Pennsylvania to join him, wife Kylie and their three daughters for their family’s Thanksgiving dinner. “If you want to make a quick trip, you’re welcome at the house, man,” he said. ‘We’ll have plenty of food.”

However, Travis didn’t seem too keen on flying to Philly on his day off. He had to return to Missouri quickly to prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Sunday, November 26, game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “That’s exactly what I wanted to do this week,” Travis said ironically.

KFC quickly took notice of Travis’ plans, responding via Twitter, “@tkelce, you belong with us.” The comment obviously references one of Swift’s most famous songs.

The singer, 33, was in Brazil during the holiday weekend amid the South American leg of her tour. Although Travis and Swift missed their first Thanksgiving together, sources revealed in Us Weekly‘s latest cover story that they intend to spend Christmas and the New Year holiday together.

“Travis has already started Christmas shopping and has some really special surprises [for Taylor] in store,” one source exclusively told Us. “Their connection is off the charts, and they can’t wait to celebrate together.”

Between Swift’s wildly successful Eras Tour and Travis’ football training and games, the new couple have busy schedules, but they’ve been strategically planning out when they can spend time together.

“They have very detailed plans coming up while she’s on tour and he has games,” a second source explained to Us. “Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out. They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent apart]. They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible.”

Swift and Travis started seeing each other earlier this year. She first attended a Chiefs game in late September, and they were pictured holding hands in New York City the following month. Travis recently traveled to Buenos Aires on a bye week to watch the Grammy winner’s concert, and Swift was seen running into his arms with a kiss after the November 11 show.