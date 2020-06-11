Tyler Cameron Shows Off the Kitchen He Shares With the Quarantine Crew

Cooking with the quarantine crew! Tyler Cameron recently showed off the kitchen in his current Florida home, which also happens to be one of several houses he grew up in.

“Welcome to my house, welcome to Jupiter, Florida,” the Bachelorette alum, 27, declared as he ushered a camera inside his abode in a Delish video published on Wednesday, June 10. “Welcome to my kitchen.”

As the Florida native went on to explain, he actually has quite a history with his current home. “I grew up in this house,” he shared. “This is the first house I ever lived in, actually. I lived on three houses in the same street, but this is the first house I ever lived in, I moved back in here when I was in ninth grade and now this is my house.”

Currently, Cameron is living in his childhood home with his quarantine crew, which includes pals Matt James, Kate Dooley, Olivia Faria, Jacob Laham, Mollie Foertmeyer and his brother Ryan Cameron. Tyler’s close pal Hannah Brown was temporarily a part of the crew in March, but she has since returned home to her native Alabama.

“Me and my brothers, we love this place,” Tyler added while gesturing to several people behind him. “This is home.”

The long and narrow kitchen, which was abuzz with activity as Tyler gave his tour, boasts a “standard 1973 microwave” and a “matching 1973 stove,” as well as a “super essential” toaster oven and a coffeemaker.

The reality star’s “favorite” part of the room, however, is the freezer, which is packed with sweet treats. As he put it, “That’s where the ice cream is and I love ice cream.”

Given his affinity for the frozen dessert, it’s no surprise that he named it as one of the three things that are always in his fridge. The others, he joked, are James, 28, and ants.

Though Tyler has an attachment to his childhood kitchen, he revealed that the space is too narrow for his current needs, so he has plans to knock down a wall in order to open the area up and “renovate everything.”

He explained: “It’s going to turn into a huge kitchen, with a big island, big fridge, big freezer and a big stove … It’s going to be really nice.”

One important object that has been in Tyler’s family for decades (and will almost certainly warrant a spot in the new kitchen) is an old apple corer. “My grandma used this to make apple pies, my mom used this to make apple pies and this is how we make apple pies,” he said, holding up the appliance. “This is the coolest machine we’ve got in the kitchen. This is something I can’t live without. There’s a lot of sentimental value to it.”

The trainer’s mom, Andrea Cameron, died from a brain aneurysm in February, just two days after being hospitalized. She was 55.

Last month, Tyler revealed how he planned to spend his first Mother’s Day since Andrea’s death. “We’re going to find a way to celebrate her. My mom is a beautiful soul and a beautiful spirit and we will celebrate her and we’re going to figure out what we want to do,” he told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “I think it’s going to be a moment that me and the brothers spend together. We’ll reflect and be thankful and grateful for the, for me, 27 years I’ve had with her and just make the most of the day.”