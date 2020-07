DeLeón Tequila

Diddy acquired this brand in November 2014 along with beverage giant Diageo, which previously partnered with the rapper on his super successful Ciroc vodka label. The acquisition came after the Grammy winner badmouthed Patrón — one of DeLeón’s chief competitors. “I want to touch everybody with some smoothness, so that when you drink tequila, you don’t make that ugly face,” Diddy told Forbes at the time.