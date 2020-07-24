Villa One Tequila

Nick Jonas and fashion designer John Varvatos teamed up to launch this tequila in August 2019 after being inspired to create a spirit following a vacation to Mexico together. “Unlike other tequilas, #VillaOne uses 100% blue weber agave from both the highland and the lowland regions of Jalisco giving unique character and a distinctively smooth finish,” Jonas said in an Instagram post announcing the venture at the time. “We’re incredibly proud of this product we’ve worked so hard on and hope you guys love it too.”