Kate Mara

The House of Cards alum, who is a vegan, gushed about one of her favorite meals in June 2017. “I’m completely obsessed right now with the vegan, gluten-free Beyond Meat burger,” she told Bon Appétit at the time. “The first time I had it, I thought, ‘I must have gotten this wrong.’ It looked so bloody because of the beets! I’m completely addicted. I’ll cook one up in some olive or coconut oil, top it with a slice of vegan American and put it in a gluten-free bun with ketchup and lettuce.”