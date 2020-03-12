Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young

The couple enlisted the home organization company Done & Done Home to revamp the pantry, garage and laundry room in their Orange County home in February 2020. “Efficiency and organization are key to running a successful home (and life!) and I always say how important it is to learn from the best!” El Moussa gushed on Instagram the following month alongside before-and-after pictures of the abode. “Its been about 2 weeks now since Kate and Ann from @doneanddonehome came in and totally changed our lives! They are expert home-organizers, they went through and organized our garage, pantry, kitchen and more, and it has made such a big difference!” In the photos the HGTV star shared, the pantry is organized with the help of labeled bins, while the laundry room features smart storage solutions.