Culinary queen! As one of the most popular celebrities in Hollywood, there’s little Kylie Jenner does that goes unnoticed. Lately, as she’s been cooped up inside amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been making waves by sharing some of her most beloved recipes.

For example, in May 2020 the Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram Stories to divulge the secret to her “flakey” french toast. While Jenner prepared the breakfast classic in a pretty typical manner — by dipping a piece of bread in a mixture with eggs, milk, vanilla extract and cinnamon — her special touch came once she moved the bread to a separate plate filled with crushed up Frosted Flakes.

By coating the bread in cereal before cooking it in a pan, the reality star created a crunchy crust of sorts. She then sprinkled some brown sugar on top of the bread to add a little bit of sweetness to her meal. “A little brown sugar never hurt nobody,” she quipped at the time.

Though it’s only been a few months since Jenner shared her french toast secret with her millions of social media followers, the flavorful food hack is apparently well-known among her famous family members. Shortly before Jenner whipped up the breakfast in May 2020, her older sister Khloé Kardashian made it as well.

“@Kyliejenner[‘s] special crust technique,” the Good American founder wrote on her own Instagram Stories as she covered her french toast in cereal pieces.

Speaking of cereal, one of Jenner’s most talked-about food moments to date occurred in September 2018, when she tweeted about eating cereal and milk together for the very first time. “Last night I had cereal with milk for the first time,” she wrote at the time. “Life changing.”

According to a series of follow-up tweets, the specific combination Jenner sampled was Cinnamon Toast Crunch with regular milk. She then inquired about using almond milk for her next taste test and called the culinary experiment “amazing,” but admitted that she still “really prefers” cereal without any milk.

The Life of Kylie alum’s mom, Kris Jenner, later took the blame for her daughter’s culinary blind spot, explaining that the whole thing was her fault. “I let the kid eat dry cereal and I think it just kind of stuck with her,” the matriarch admitted to E! News a few days after Jenner’s tweets. “Guilty as charged.”

