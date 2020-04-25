Getting resourceful! The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced people to get creative when it comes to procuring certain food items that can be tricky to find during this unusual time. Some stars have even resorted to borrowing or bartering desperately needed goodies so they can whip up their favorite foods.

Chrissy Teigen was one of the earliest adopters of the food bartering trend when, on March 24 — just one day after Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti issued a “safer-at-home” order — she traded some of her famous banana bread for a package of romaine lettuce.

The Bring the Funny judge actually set the trade in motion a day earlier, on March 23, when she took to Twitter to ask her more than 12.5 million followers if anyone had some of the greens to spare. “I’ll make a banana bread for anyone that has romaine lettuce. The trade will be made 6 feet apart and we will place the goods on the floor,” she tweeted. “No funny business.”

Within minutes, the Cravings author had an offer from comedian Chris Klemens and the pair subsequently ironed out the terms of the exchange. However, since Teigen’s husband John Legend wasn’t thrilled with the idea of saying goodbye to the banana bread, the Utah native asked if she could make some adjustments to their agreement.

“Crap @ChrisKlemens I only have enough for one banana bread and john is not happy I’m trading it. Would you accept half a banana bread? please … my family. Have mercy on us,” she pleaded in a tweet, adding, “I will throw in a slice of pie.”

The YouTube personality agreed and the bartering took place in a Los Angeles parking lot the following day. In an effort to keep everyone six feet apart, Teigen used her children’s toy car and a tape measurer to help facilitate a safe swap.

The Lip Sync Battle cohost ultimately got her romaine lettuce, while Klemens was the proud new owner of half of a banana bread, the aforementioned slice of pie, a bottle of Legend’s own LVE wine and a vegan to-go dinner. “Thank you all for your unwavering support over the course of this saga,” Klemens tweeted when the transaction was complete. “We made it @chrissyteigen.”

