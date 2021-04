Post Malone

The “Sunflower” rapper announced in May 2020 that he is slated to launch a French rosé called Maison No. 9 by summer 2020. The musician worked with medaled winemaker Alexis Cornu to try grape varietals and sample blends, according to a press release. “The result is an affordable, delicious rosé that speaks to the modern consumer, with a brand that speaks their language.”