Target on her back. Real Housewives of Orange County star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas tried to be there for her costar Braunwyn Windham-Burke, but when her “narcissism” came out, she took a step back from their friendship.

Vargas opened up to Windham-Burke, 43, about her troubled childhood growing up Missouri cult, but “it didn’t do anything for” the mother of seven. Windham-Burke also hired a private investigator to dig into the new housewife’s past.

“When I found out she was doing all that stuff, I said, ‘That’s her addict,’” Vargas, 45, told Us Weekly exclusively on the Friday, January 29, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “And so as the time went on, I kind of realized she didn’t care about what just happened to me. It doesn’t even matter to her because it didn’t do anything for her and that’s when the narcissism came out. I was, like, now I’m getting PTSD watching this woman trying to run me over for her fame.”

She added, “I have a problem with how she treats others and I realized all through this season, I cannot help her. I’m her target now because I’m the one who knows her the best. So I thought if she needs me to be her target, that’s fine if it heals her heart, but I don’t think it’s doing anything.”

Costar Kelly Dodd recently accused Winham-Burke of faking her sobriety, and it appears that Vargas has some doubts of her own.

“I think that she’s sober from alcohol,” the Edge Music CEO told Us. “Sobriety takes many different forms and believe me, I’ve been through this with my family. You need to be sober from everything, that’s called sobriety.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.