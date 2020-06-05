We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

‘Get Tressed With Us’ Podcast: Marcia Kilgore Tells Us How to Get Luxe Beauty Products for Less

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcome Rori Sassoon, the dating expert and matchmaker to New York City’s elite, including Ramona Singer and the Real Housewives of New York. Sassoon, who has been a repeat guest on Get Tressed With Us, is the co-founder of Platinum Poire, a high-end matchmaking service, and an all-around relationship expert. On this episode, she helps Us decode the difficulties of dating virtually during the coronavirus quarantine. Platinum Poire has even launched a virtual introduction service called The Pear Club on their site!

‘Real Housewives’ Dating Expert Rori Sassoon Tells Us What to Wear on a First Date in Order to Score a Second!

Sassoon tells Us that after months of lockdown, people are not just dating virtually, but even making it official. If you’ve been hoping to expand your romantic options while you’re bored in the house, just listen to Sassoon’s tips for perfecting your profile, how to plan a virtual date, what to wear to look your best — and most appropriate for a new romantic encounter — on camera, and of course, when to take it to the next level for a socially distant date. You are not going to want to miss this episode!

‘RHONY’ Matchmaker Rori Sassoon Spills the Most Over-the-Top Celebrity Valentine’s Day Gifts Ever

While there are various ways to balance the risk vs. reward of meeting IRL, Sassoon shares the advice she has given her clients, whether that means meeting for a walk six feet apart or taking a big step and choosing to make it physical. Listen to every scenario and what to know before you make that choice! Listen to the podcast and get the scoop!

Rori Sassoon.

As always, dating isn’t all fun and games. We delve into the modern phenomenon of ‘zumping,’ which has been a major occurrence for new and established couples alike! So, you were dating for six months before the outbreak but then your exclusive significant dumped you over Zoom? You’re not alone! Listen to Sassoon’s tips for getting over a breakup in isolation.

Hailey Baldwin and Kaia Gerber’s Hairdresser Bryce Scarlett Tells Us How to Style Hair and Hide Roots on Zoom – Listen!

And then there are the married couples. Sassoon shares her expertise when it comes to breaking down why some couples are going through a tough time right now… And we couldn’t not talk about some celeb couples whose relationships imploded during this trying time.

For more of this week’s lifestyle news — including our predictions for which celeb couples will make it through the crisis as a unit — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!