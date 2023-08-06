Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Delightful Deals

10 Best Beauty and Fashion Deals on Amazon This Weekend

By
Woman-With-Shopping-Bags-Stock-Photo
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The weekend’s here, and we’re feeling fine! Though it feels like summer may be winding down as we get into August, there’s still so much time to enjoy the sun, fun and freedom of the season. And Amazon has made the weekend even better with a variety of stellar sales on fave fashion and beauty finds across the site.

We’ve collected the 10 best beauty and fashion essentials on deep discount this weekend, from brand name wardrobe picks to bestselling beauty basics. Keep on scrolling and get ready to “Add to Cart”!

Beauty

Revlon SmoothStay Coconut Oil Infused Hair Dryer

Revlon SmoothStay Coconut Oil Infused Hair Dryer | for Smooth, Shinier Hair
REVLON
Coconut oil is great for hair, so it stands to reason that a coconut oil-infused hair dryer is even better than the regular version! This hair dryer from Revlon is triple-coated in ceramic to minimize drying time, static and frizz, while the coconut oil infusion helps with fast, flawless drying to leave hair looking smoother and healthier.
Was $34.99On Sale: $23.26You Save 34%
See it!

Lysmoski Laser Hair Removal with Cooling System

Laser Hair Removal With Cooling System, at-Home IPL Hair Removal for Women Men, Upgraded to 999,900 Flashes Permanent Hair Removal Device on Facial Legs Arms Bikini Line
LYSMOSKI
Never deal with annoying body hair or painful razor bumps again! This at-home hair removal device makes zapping your hair away painless, with a cooling system so that temperatures never get too high when touching the skin. Add the on-page coupon for an extra 10% off!
Was $109.99On Sale: $79.99You Save 27%
See it!

Tend Skin Solution

Tend Skin The Skin Care Solution For Unsightly Razor Bumps, Ingrown Hair And Razor Burns, 8 Fl Oz Bottle
Tend Skin
I can vouch for Tend Skin — if you shave (and see the above product if you’re so over it), this is THE ‘solution’ for ingrown hairs, razor bumps and shave rash. At a stellar 34% off, it’s worth getting a couple of bottles to last you through the rest of the warm season.
Was $29.99On Sale: $19.75You Save 34%
See it!

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream - Made in USA, Anti Aging Moisturizer for Face and Neck,Wrinkle, Retinol Complex - 1.7oz
LilyAna Naturals
Retinol is the big ingredient when it comes to turning back the hands of time, and this face and neck cream has a stellar 5-star rating average from over 25,000 mega-fans.
Was $29.99On Sale: $16.55You Save 45%
See it!

M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Food and Body Scrub

Himalayan Salt Foot and Body Scrub Infused with Collagen and Stem Cell Natural Exfoliating Salt Scrub for Toning Skin Cellulite Deep Cleansing SkinCare Scrub | Exfoliate and Moisturize by M3 Naturals
M3 Naturals
Feeling a little dry and scaly after a summer of fun, sun and surf? This collagen and stem cell-infused scrub is the answer. Use on hands, feet, lips and face to keep skin smooth and soft all year round.
Was $49.99On Sale: $17.44You Save 65%
See it!

Fashion

adidas Originals Women's 3-Stripes Shorts

adidas Originals Women's 3-Stripes Shorts, Almost Yellow, X-Large
adidas Originals
These classic shorts from Adidas are perfect for working out or throwing over a bathing suit and heading to the beach. Snap ’em up in yellow, black or green — prices vary depending on size and color!
Was $35On Sale: $23.99You Save 31%
See it!

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Lined Clog

Crocs Unisex-Adult Men's and Women's Classic Lined Clog, White/Grey, 6 Women/4 Men
Crocs
Crocs are surprisingly trendy right now, and these classic lined clogs are perfect for the transition from summer to fall. Just as comfortable as the originals, and maybe even more so thanks to the soft fleece lining. A whole range of colors and sizes are available.
Was $59.99On Sale: $30.80You Save 49%
See it!

Reoria Sleeveless Halter Neck Bodysuit

Womens Sexy Sleeveless High Neck Racer Back Halter Thong Bodysuits Leotard Tank Tops White X-Large
REORIA
A super ‘in’ style this summer has been the bodysuit, especially layered under shorts, trousers and skirts. This adorable halter-top version is deal for hitting that trend, especially at 25% off — and in a variety of colors and sizes, like black, deep blue and nude.
Was $36On Sale: $26.99You Save 25%
See it!

Qnasey Women's Loose Casual Sleeveless Jumpsuit

Qnasey Women's Summer Loose Tank Top Jumpsuit Casual Sleeveless V Neck Romper Wide Leg Long Jumpsuit with Pockets Small Black
Qnasey
Amazon is hitting all the current trends with this weekend’s fashion sales, and this tank-top-and-culottes jumpsuit is the perfect example. Wear it to transition from a.m. to p.m. — and from hot August days to sunny September afternoons.
Was $29.99On Sale: $20.99You Save 30%
See it!

Under Armour Women's Rival Fleece Joggers

Under Armour Womens Rival Fleece Joggers , Black (001)/White , X-Large
Under Armour
Another big-brand sale item! Under Armour knows what they’re doing when it comes to activewear, so grab these joggers now as an essential year-round wardrobe piece for lounging, running errands, and of course, working out.
Was $45On Sale: $22.50You Save 50%
See it!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

rich Hamptons mom style

21 Rich Hamptons Mom Pieces to Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe

Read article
Hamptons rich mom dresses

21 Rich Hamptons Mom Dresses Starting at Just $27

Read article
Hamptons fashion Amazon

17 Hamptons-Style Summer Pieces No One Will Know You Got at Amazon

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!