Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The weekend’s here, and we’re feeling fine! Though it feels like summer may be winding down as we get into August, there’s still so much time to enjoy the sun, fun and freedom of the season. And Amazon has made the weekend even better with a variety of stellar sales on fave fashion and beauty finds across the site.

We’ve collected the 10 best beauty and fashion essentials on deep discount this weekend, from brand name wardrobe picks to bestselling beauty basics. Keep on scrolling and get ready to “Add to Cart”!

Beauty

Revlon SmoothStay Coconut Oil Infused Hair Dryer Coconut oil is great for hair, so it stands to reason that a coconut oil-infused hair dryer is even better than the regular version! This hair dryer from Revlon is triple-coated in ceramic to minimize drying time, static and frizz, while the coconut oil infusion helps with fast, flawless drying to leave hair looking smoother and healthier. Was $34.99 On Sale: $23.26 You Save 34% See it!

Lysmoski Laser Hair Removal with Cooling System Never deal with annoying body hair or painful razor bumps again! This at-home hair removal device makes zapping your hair away painless, with a cooling system so that temperatures never get too high when touching the skin. Add the on-page coupon for an extra 10% off! Was $109.99 On Sale: $79.99 You Save 27% See it!

Tend Skin Solution I can vouch for Tend Skin — if you shave (and see the above product if you’re so over it), this is THE ‘solution’ for ingrown hairs, razor bumps and shave rash. At a stellar 34% off, it’s worth getting a couple of bottles to last you through the rest of the warm season. Was $29.99 On Sale: $19.75 You Save 34% See it!

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Retinol is the big ingredient when it comes to turning back the hands of time, and this face and neck cream has a stellar 5-star rating average from over 25,000 mega-fans. Was $29.99 On Sale: $16.55 You Save 45% See it!

M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Food and Body Scrub Feeling a little dry and scaly after a summer of fun, sun and surf? This collagen and stem cell-infused scrub is the answer. Use on hands, feet, lips and face to keep skin smooth and soft all year round. Was $49.99 On Sale: $17.44 You Save 65% See it!

Fashion

adidas Originals Women's 3-Stripes Shorts These classic shorts from Adidas are perfect for working out or throwing over a bathing suit and heading to the beach. Snap ’em up in yellow, black or green — prices vary depending on size and color! Was $35 On Sale: $23.99 You Save 31% See it!

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Lined Clog Crocs are surprisingly trendy right now, and these classic lined clogs are perfect for the transition from summer to fall. Just as comfortable as the originals, and maybe even more so thanks to the soft fleece lining. A whole range of colors and sizes are available. Was $59.99 On Sale: $30.80 You Save 49% See it!

Reoria Sleeveless Halter Neck Bodysuit A super ‘in’ style this summer has been the bodysuit, especially layered under shorts, trousers and skirts. This adorable halter-top version is deal for hitting that trend, especially at 25% off — and in a variety of colors and sizes, like black, deep blue and nude. Was $36 On Sale: $26.99 You Save 25% See it!

Qnasey Women's Loose Casual Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon is hitting all the current trends with this weekend’s fashion sales, and this tank-top-and-culottes jumpsuit is the perfect example. Wear it to transition from a.m. to p.m. — and from hot August days to sunny September afternoons. Was $29.99 On Sale: $20.99 You Save 30% See it!

Under Armour Women's Rival Fleece Joggers Another big-brand sale item! Under Armour knows what they’re doing when it comes to activewear, so grab these joggers now as an essential year-round wardrobe piece for lounging, running errands, and of course, working out. Was $45 On Sale: $22.50 You Save 50% See it!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: