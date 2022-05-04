The Best Strapless Bras to Support Any Bust Size

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all have different bras that we wear for different occasions, but our favorite styles tend to be strapless ones. Even when we aren’t wearing a top or dress with a halter neckline or an off-the-shoulder silhouette, strapless bras can feel a lot more comfortable than options with straps. Not having that extra tightness on the shoulders is an absolute blessing!

The problem with strapless bras, however, is that they can come with their own set of issues — the most prominent one being that they often fall down and don’t provide the right amount of support. That makes finding the right strapless bra a bit harder, but we have some tips so you can find your perfect fit!

What Should I Look for When Shopping for a Strapless Bra?

First up, you need to consider your bust size and what type of bra you’re in the market for. Do you need a basic style that can be worn with anything — or a specialty bra which offers different details that address specific garments? A feature that all strapless bras should have are no-slip grips along the seams that keep the bra in place. But if they don’t have this handy characteristic, thicker waistbands are just as great.

If you’re buying a bra in a larger cup size and want added support, make sure there are hooks in the back. Once that’s settled, the rest (specifically the desired look) is up to you! You may not even know what exactly will fit your individual needs, in which case we’ve compiled a helpful roundup of different strapless bras for you to shop below. Read on for more!

11 Strapless Bras That Are Supportive for All Sizes

Natori Women’s Reflex Strapless Bra

Shoppers say that the smoothing abilities of this bra are next-level fabulous! It has a super simple design that’s ideal for everyday wear and comes in both nude and black, which are the two essential colors everyone needs to own. Though this bra has less coverage, reviewers say that it still holds up and doesn’t sag down!

Pros

Sleek design

Comfortable fit

Cons

More limited sizing options

Available at: Amazon

On Gossamer Beautifully Basic Strapless Underwire Bra

If a date night bra is what you’re after, this may be the best one! The neckline plunges down, which is excellent for low-cut tops or dresses — and the lace details on the main strap give it a romantic feel. Shoppers adore the cleavage they get with this bra, and confirm that it does stay in place — even at an all-day event like a wedding!

Pros

Added lift

Lace details

Low cut

Cons

Limited sizing

Slightly more expensive

Available at: Nordstrom

Felina Body Sculpt Strapless Bra

The key detail that sets this bra apart is the clear strap in between the cups, which can come in handy if you have a low cut or lace-up top! Even when you wear a nude bra, the strap in the middle can be bothersome — but this bra takes care of that thanks to its design.

Pros

Clear middle strap

Removable clear straps included

Great size range

Cons

May run small

Available at: Amazon

Wacoal Women’s Red Carpet Strapless Bra

As far as support and comfort are concerned for all cup sizes, this bra may take the cake! It comes in an impressive size range that goes all the way up to H, and shoppers who have larger busts claim this is one of the best strapless styles they have ever tried.

Pros

Incredible size range available

Simple, comfy fit

Cons

May be a bit pricy for some

Available at: Amazon

Maidenform Women’s Love The Lift Demi Strapless Multiway Bra

For skimpier tops and dresses, this is the ideal bra. It has a low sweetheart neckline and less coverage than other bras we’ve mentioned. Each cup size also has a different degree of padding to give you the perfect amount of lift and coverage for your chest!

Pros

Customized fit according to cup size

Less coverage than others

Cons

May not be supportive enough for larger busts

Limited sizing

Available at: Amazon

MITALOO Adhesive Bra

This may not be your traditional bra, but it can certainly come in handy! It’s totally backless and sticks to your chest with the adhesive that’s built into the cups. It does give you cleavage, and it’s also reusable with the right cleaning and maintenance.

Pros

Backless design

Reusable

Weightless feeling

Cons

Limited sizing

Available at: Amazon

SKIMS Mesh Strapless Underwire Bra

If you hate excessive padding but still want a supportive bra, this mesh version is exactly what you should be looking for. Be aware that is is a see-through style that lets you showcase your bust’s natural shape, which definitely isn’t for everyone. But if that’s your vibe and you love lightweight garments, this is your new favorite bra!

Pros

High-quality material

Lightweight feeling

Cons

Unlined

Limited sizing

Available at: Nordstrom

Lively Wireless Strapless Bra

If a no-fuss bra is what you’re looking for, this is the perfect one to buy. It’s a wardrobe staple that’s simple, comfortable and supportive. The thicker band in the back provides added comfort and support, plus ensures that you have a smooth look if you’re rocking a tight dress or top.

Pros

Thicker waistband

Simple supportive design

Cons

Slightly pricier

Available at: Nordstrom

Dominique Intimates Noemi Low Back Strapless Underwire Bustier

If you have a piece with a low back that you want to wear without an awkward strap peeking out, this bustier is a dream! The back dips low but the overall design still gives your chest the lift and support it needs. You could even try wearing it on its own as a top with the right high-waisted bottoms for a sultrier look!

Pros

Structured design

Low back

Wide size range

Cons

No customer reviews

Available at: Nordstrom

DELIMIRA Women’s Slightly Lined Lift Bra

It’s rare that you find a single bra that fits just about every shopper, but this may be the one! It comes in a large range of sizing in both cup and bands, plus the basic design makes it a go-to daily bra that looks flawless underneath nearly any garment.

Pros

Massive size range

Comfortable fit

Affordable price

Cons

Sizing may be tricky for some shoppers

Available at: Amazon

Boao Women’s Bandeau Bra Set

We wanted to include one lounge bralette like this one to wear around the house if you don’t need the same lift and support as an underwire style. These bras are a massive hit, and with the price of the trio, each one rings in less than $10 — depending on the size and color combo you choose!

Pros

Extra comfortable and stretchy

Super affordable

Cons

May be less supportive

Available at: Amazon

