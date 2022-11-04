Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Deal Alert

11 New Markdowns at Nordstrom That Will Sell Out Fast

By
Nordstrom-New-Markdowns-Featured-Image
 Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Why wait for Black Friday to shop when there are so many amazing deals already up for grabs? Nordstrom just marked down hundreds of items, and they’re available at unbelievable prices. Seriously — you can score as much as 60% off on staples that are ideal for the fall and winter months.

If you’re looking to snag some incredible savings, check out the items we’ve rounded up below! From tops, to jeans and accessories, one of these major markdowns is sure to make your day.

This Chic Ruched Top

ASTR the Label Square Neck Puff Sleeve Top
Nordstrom

The texture on this top makes it incredibly flattering, and we adore the square neckline!

See it!

Get the ASTR the Label Square Neck Puff Sleeve Top (originally $55) on sale for just $33 at Nordstrom!

This Simple Sweater 

Treasure & Bond Organic Cotton Blend Crewneck Sweater
Nordstrom

Stocking up on sweaters like this one is a must for the fall and winter!

See it!

Get the Treasure & Bond Organic Cotton Blend Crewneck Sweater (originally $69) on sale for just $41 at Nordstrom!

These Straight Leg Jeans

Levi's Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom

If you’re looking for a new pair of everyday jeans, these are an excellent option!

See it!

Get the Levi’s Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans (originally $98) on sale for just $39 at Nordstrom!

These Slip-On Mule Loafers 

Circus by Sam Edelman Evangeline Mule
Nordstrom

We love that you can throw on these shoes as easily as a pair of slippers or slides. They’re serving designer energy!

See it!

Get the Circus by Sam Edelman Evangeline Mule (originally $90) on sale for just $50 at Nordstrom!

This Classic Moto Jacket

BLANKNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket

We couldn’t believe the sale price on this incredible faux-leather jacket!

See it!

Get the BLANKNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket (originally $98) on sale for just $39 at Nordstrom!

This Plaid Shacket

Thread & Supply Crop Fleece Shirt Jacket
Nordstrom

When it’s too warm outside to wear a thicker coat, a shacket like this one is definitely the move!

See it!

Get the Thread & Supply Crop Fleece Shirt Jacket (originally $49) on sale for just $36 at Nordstrom!

These Gradient Sunnies

Quay Australia High Key Rimless 55mm Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
Nordstrom

Get into athesuperstar mentality with these extra large aviator sunglasses!

See it!

Get the Quay Australia High Key Rimless 55mm Gradient Aviator Sunglasses (originally $65) on sale for just $30 at Nordstrom!

This Comfy Bra

Natori Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra
Nordstrom

Hundreds of shoppers claim that this is one of the best bras they own!

See it!

Get the Natori Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra (originally $74) on sale for just $44 at Nordstrom!

This Heavenly Soft Cardigan

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite® Circle Cardigan
Nordstrom

Wearing this open-front sweater feels just like wrapping yourself up in a cozy blanket!

See it!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite® Circle Cardigan (originally $116) on sale for just $75 at Nordstrom!

These Sturdy Chelsea Boots

Nordstrom Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot
Nordstrom

You don’t have to worry about a surprise rain shower when you’re wearing these awesome boots!

See it!

Get the Nordstrom Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot (originally $100) on sale for just $70 at Nordstrom!

These Bestselling Leggings 

Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7:8 Leggings
Nordstrom

The discount on these standard leggings is as good as Black Friday!

See it!

Get the Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings (originally $59) on sale for just $24 at Nordstrom!

Nordstrom-Beauty-Deals-November-2022

21 Amazing Beauty and Self-Care Deals at Nordstrom Right Now

Read article

Not done shopping? Check out all of the latest markdown at Nordstrom here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Selling Fast! Products You Have to Own