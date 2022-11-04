11 New Markdowns at Nordstrom That Will Sell Out Fast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Why wait for Black Friday to shop when there are so many amazing deals already up for grabs? Nordstrom just marked down hundreds of items, and they’re available at unbelievable prices. Seriously — you can score as much as 60% off on staples that are ideal for the fall and winter months.

If you’re looking to snag some incredible savings, check out the items we’ve rounded up below! From tops, to jeans and accessories, one of these major markdowns is sure to make your day.

This Chic Ruched Top

The texture on this top makes it incredibly flattering, and we adore the square neckline!

Get the ASTR the Label Square Neck Puff Sleeve Top (originally $55) on sale for just $33 at Nordstrom!

This Simple Sweater

Stocking up on sweaters like this one is a must for the fall and winter!

Get the Treasure & Bond Organic Cotton Blend Crewneck Sweater (originally $69) on sale for just $41 at Nordstrom!

These Straight Leg Jeans

If you’re looking for a new pair of everyday jeans, these are an excellent option!

Get the Levi’s Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans (originally $98) on sale for just $39 at Nordstrom!

These Slip-On Mule Loafers

We love that you can throw on these shoes as easily as a pair of slippers or slides. They’re serving designer energy!

Get the Circus by Sam Edelman Evangeline Mule (originally $90) on sale for just $50 at Nordstrom!

This Classic Moto Jacket

We couldn’t believe the sale price on this incredible faux-leather jacket!

Get the BLANKNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket (originally $98) on sale for just $39 at Nordstrom!

This Plaid Shacket

When it’s too warm outside to wear a thicker coat, a shacket like this one is definitely the move!

Get the Thread & Supply Crop Fleece Shirt Jacket (originally $49) on sale for just $36 at Nordstrom!

These Gradient Sunnies

Get into athesuperstar mentality with these extra large aviator sunglasses!

Get the Quay Australia High Key Rimless 55mm Gradient Aviator Sunglasses (originally $65) on sale for just $30 at Nordstrom!

This Comfy Bra

Hundreds of shoppers claim that this is one of the best bras they own!

Get the Natori Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra (originally $74) on sale for just $44 at Nordstrom!

This Heavenly Soft Cardigan

Wearing this open-front sweater feels just like wrapping yourself up in a cozy blanket!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite® Circle Cardigan (originally $116) on sale for just $75 at Nordstrom!

These Sturdy Chelsea Boots

You don’t have to worry about a surprise rain shower when you’re wearing these awesome boots!

Get the Nordstrom Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot (originally $100) on sale for just $70 at Nordstrom!

These Bestselling Leggings

The discount on these standard leggings is as good as Black Friday!

Get the Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings (originally $59) on sale for just $24 at Nordstrom!

Not done shopping? Check out all of the latest markdown at Nordstrom here!

