Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Flats are some of the most versatile shoes around. Don’t feel like finishing out the night in a pair of high heels? Flats can always come to your rescue. Tuck a pair in your bag for emergencies, like when a shoe breaks, or you’re in too much pain to go on, and you can still be fashionable even if you’re wearing a pair of crumpled up, shiny flats. They’re truly a fantastic option for just about any situation. Now that the weather is heating up with the spring season, you’ll probably start wearing them a bit more often, too. You deserve to have the coziest, best-fitting flats we can find online. So we brought them to you: 13 absolute comfiest spring flats for women!

Related: 17 Ballet Flats That Will Help You Get Ready for Spring 2024 If you’re not already aware, ballet flats are a big trend right now! Whether it’s supple leather editions or slinky slingback styles, the shoe silhouette is taking over TikTok, Instagram and sidewalks alike. With spring just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to get yourself a brand-new pair! From edgy, fashion-forward variations to tried […]

We did the hard work for you to find some of the most cushioned, supportive, and fashionable flats you can wear all spring long without making your feet feel like absolute trash. Whether that means a larger toe box, better arch support, or a better flat in general, we’re confident these shoes will last you long past spring and well into the rest of the year, all the while making you feel like you’re walking on air. Check out our picks below and get ready to add more than a few pairs to your shopping cart.

13 Absolute Comfiest Spring Flats for Women

1. Wild Thing: Put your little piggies on the prowl with these adorable leopard-print flats – just $12!

2. Classic Innocence: These red floral collar flats give a splash of color – and a bit of retro naivete – to any outfit – just $9!



3. Get Support: Most flats aren’t exactly great for exercise, but these provide the support and protection to allow you to work out in comfort – just $61!

4. The Roaring Twenties: These two-toned flats are reminiscent of those iconic Oxfords that were all the rage 100 years ago and add a touch of class and sophistication to your ensemble – just $26!



5. Show Some Ankle: You’ll get the option of ankle straps with these Jessica Simpson ballet flats, which are a great way to draw attention to your legs – just $50!

Related: These Sandals Have Surprisingly Good Arch Support for a Higher-Heeled Shoe Reviewers say that for a pair of heeled shoes, these Vionic sandals actually have comfortable arch support — details

6. The Doctor is In: You might be stretching the definition of flats with these chunky fellows, but you can’t beat them when it comes to durability – just $100!

7. Disco Never Dies: If you want some flats with a throwback style, these slip-ons will have you doing the Hustle – just $38.

8. They’ve Got Sole: These textured knit ballet flats are a bit more robust than the norm, with better construction and a memory foam sole that make them worth the extra money – just $30!

9. Put Me In: If you’re looking for designer, these leather flats are at the lower end of things. They’re expensive, but the construction and materials are much more robust than those you find in your average flat – just $150!

10. Lady in Red: Sometimes you need the right shoe for the job, and if you’re looking fabulous in a red dress, you’ll find few better choices to finish your ensemble than these flats – just $64!

Related: 10 Lightweight Slip-On Shoes to Throw in Your Bag for Long Nights To avoid wearing your heels all night long, throw a pair of these lightweight shoes in your purse to save for later — details

11. Conscientious Projector: You can donate to charity with these flats, and rest assured they’re ethically constructed – just $27!

12. Let the Air In: These flats offer excellent breathability and are featherlight and waterproof. Great for a breezy walk, even through the rain – just $30!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Shine Like a Diamond: You deserve to shine and these silver flats will make sure that at least your feet are sparkling. Metallics go with anything, and these can easily become a cornerstone of your footwear collection – just $60!