13 Postpartum Pants That Are Actually Super Flattering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Immediately after giving birth, your body changes rapidly. This transitional period is filled with an influx of emotions and stress — but one thing you shouldn’t be stressed about is what to wear. Sure, the pants you wore pre-pregnancy may not fit just yet, and the maternity attire you invested in may be slightly too big. This in-between phase requires a different set of bottoms, and we’re here to help you out if you’re in the market for postpartum pants!

These flattering bottoms cover all of your basic needs, from lounging at home to going out for dinner at night. Check out our selection below to discover these amazing styles!

13 Awesome Postpartum Pants You Can Feel Confident In

1. These zip-up stretchy pants from Daily Ritual are just as comfy as leggings, but they look far more put together — on sale for $25 at Amazon!

2. If you’re looking for a ton of tummy control, these MOTHERS ESSENTIALS compression leggings are exactly what you need — starting at $16 on Amazon!

3. The deal on these ponte pants from A Pea In The Pod is something no one should miss out on — marked down to just $38 at Macy’s!

4. These ultra-stretchy jeans from Motherhood Maternity were designed in collaboration with Jessica Simpson — on sale for $40 at Macy’s!

5. The denim on these jeans from Ingrid & Isabel is extra soft so you won’t feel uncomfortable while wearing them — $88 at Nordstrom!

6. We’re in love with the shiny material on these Motherhood Maternity leggings. It’s a great departure from your typical black pair — $50 at Amazon!

7. Although these Adar pants are labeled as scrubs, they have a sleek, stylish look that anyone can wear — starting at $26 on Amazon!

8. Shoppers claim that these Bandolino pull-on pants are their favorite bottoms to wear — starting at $17 on Amazon!

9. The looser fit and high-waist design of these GRACE KARIN pants creates a flattering silhouette that will make you feel confident — starting at $30 on Amazon!

10. Save a ton of money on postpartum pants by picking up this pair from Alfani — marked down to $35 at Macy’s!

11. These Isabel Maternity skinny jeans will make you excited to wear denim again post-baby — just $30 at Target!

12. When you’re kicking back and relaxing, these Kindred Bravely joggers will help you feel totally at ease — get them for $60 on Amazon!

13. The thick and stretchy waistband of these Seraphine jeans is ideal for shaping and smoothing out the midsection — get them for $79 on Amazon now!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!