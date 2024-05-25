Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Finally, it’s almost summer! Thus, it’s time to pull out all our favorite swimsuits and warm-weather gear. What’s more, if you’re looking for new swimwear options to help you look slim, we’re here to help!
From halter-style bathing suits to sheer designs, finding a slimming bathing suit that won’t break the bank is easy. We rounded up 15 bathing suits that will help you look slim under $50 that are perfect for your upcoming summer festivities — read on to see our picks!
1. Sheerly Sublime: This one-piece has a cute solid and sheer design that allows you to accentuate your curves — just $35!
2. Every Occasion Essential: This one-piece has slight ruching for a bit of tummy control and concealment — was $47, now just $35!
3. Classy Lady: Throw on this one shoulder one piece with sandals for a chill, easy outfit — just $33!
4. Closet Staple: This one-piece has a cute torso cutout and a low neckline — was $36, now just $32!
5. Baywatch Vibes: If you grew up watching Baywatch, then this deep v swimsuit is give you a great big dose of nostalgia —just $35!
6. Ruffle Your Feathers: This ruffle swimsuit is neutral and has a little dimension to help conceal yet highlight your body — just $34!
7. Understated Elegance: If you like simple swimwear options, you’ll love this one shoulder swimsuit — just $43!
8. Athletes to the Front: This one-piece was designed with athletes in mind and it naturally moves with the body for maximum comfort — just $34!
9. Hottie Energy: Take the plunge in this one piece — just $37!
10. Contrast Queen: We love this contrast swimsuit because it has a fun print up top and a solid black bottom for a seamless finish — just $27!
11. Bold Number: This colorblock swimsuit uses bold, vibrant colors that will become a compliment magnet — was $27, now just $25!
12. ’70s-Inspiration: For those who prefer vintage styles, this one piece halter swimsuit is right up your alley — was $34, now just $32!
13. Flounce and Flair: This swim dress swimsuit is form-fitting but not so tight that you won’t enjoy the water — just $35!
14. Hot Mama: This cutout one piece swimsuit is edgy but still leaves plenty to the imagination — was $39, now just $35!
15. Vacay Ready: We love the bright, sunny colors of this spaghetti strap bathing suit — just $35!