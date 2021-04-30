17 Beautiful Maxi Skirts to Twirl in This Summer — All Under $35

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Once the weather’s warm enough, we love breaking out our maxi skirts! If you adore maxis like Us, you know the drill: Even if your closet has plenty of options, there’s always room for another show-stopping frock. If you’re currently on a quest to add more maxis to your rotation, we’re here to help.

All of the skirts that we’re currently crushing on are under $35, but they look far more expensive. We’re talking maxis that are great for everyday outfits, boho-chic photo shoots and nights out on the town. Check them out below and get to shopping!

17 Gorgeous Maxi Skirts for Summer

1. For a comfortable maxi you can wear on casual days, this A-line number from Urban Coco is ideal! It has a straightforward look that you can team with crop tops, tanks or bodysuits.

2. This printed tiered maxi skirt from Angashion comes with a matching tube top for a complete outfit!

3. This NASHALYLY skirt is the ultimate example of a maxi you can dress up or down. Wear it with a simple tank in the daytime, and with a fancier blouse in the evenings!

4. Want to twirl and feel like an absolute goddess? Look no further than this voluminous chiffon maxi skirt from Afibi!

5. We always love boho-chic maxis, and this one from R.Vivimos has that quintessential carefree aesthetic!

5. Feel all of your Carrie Bradshaw fantasies come to life in this tulle maxi skirt from Chicwish!

6. This DREFBUFY maxi skirt is another amazing boho skirt that’s made for the summertime!

7. Leopard-obsessed fashionistas are going to love all of these maxi skirts from Imysty! There are a few shades to choose from — and they’re all fab!

8. This maxi skirt from OCHENTA is simple, but it’s seriously enchanting! We dig its voluminous full-circle cut, and the lettuce-edge hem gives it a touch of whimsical realness.

9. This wrap maxi skirt from Yonala is dreamy for summer nights out, and it works as a bikini cover-up too!

10. Shoppers are calling this ZESICA boho maxi skirt an “absolute steal” — it looks like it would cost at least $100 at high-street retailers like Zara!

11. Wear this split-hem maxi skirt from Floerns by itself — or with the matching crop top!

12. This Milumia boho maxi skirt comes in beautiful prints, and each one is equipped with pockets!

13. We love this stretchy Lock and Love maxi skirt for everyday lounging — it’s basically the yoga pants version of a long skirt!

14. The draped design of this SheIn maxi skirt is elegant and glamorous for a nice dinner date!

15. This chiffon maxi skirt from Topdress is lined, but it does have a sheer layer that is beyond chic!

16. Anyone with an eccentric sense of style is going to love all of the prints that this ZESICA maxi skirt is available in!

17. We’re obsessed with this maxi skirt from Sakkas that’s covered in lace and ribbons — it’s smashing for the summer season!

