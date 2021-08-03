Get the Best Night’s Rest With These 17 Cozy and Cooling Sleep Looks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We take our nighttime routines pretty seriously around here. Having a ritual to put Us in a completely relaxed mood is essential for a great night’s sleep, and we want those eight precious hours! It’s a fact that we’re increasingly more productive when well-rested, and getting enough sleep has a slew of health benefits too.

A major part of our routine before bedtime is slipping into cozy and comfy pajamas. In need of a new sleep look? Check out all of the different options we’ve rounded up below!

17 Comfy and Cooling Sleepwear Sets and Nightdresses

Pajama Sets with Shorts

1. One of the most popular sets that we came across is this satin pajama look from Ekouaer, which comes with a pair of pull-on shorts and a dainty cami top!

2. This SheIn set includes a cropped cami and high-waisted ruffle shorts — ideal for summer or hot sleepers!

3. Tie-dye pajamas are so dreamy, and this set from Azokoe is one of the cutest we’ve found!

4. This Avidlove cami-and-shorts set has lace trim details that give it a feminine, romantic vibe!

5. If you’re looking for a basic set with a relaxed fit, this one from Ekouaer is perfect for you!

6. We also love the simplicity of this Latuza set. It comes with a loose V-neck tee and matching shorts!

Pajama Sets with Long Bottoms

7. This Joyari set is made from a soft bamboo material that can seriously keep you cool while you sleep!

8. Shoppers are loving the fun print options these Alexander Del Rossa pajamas are available in!

9. The same Latuza set we mentioned earlier is also available in a longer length if you tend to be cold at night!

10. Shoppers say that the bamboo material this WiWi PJ set is made from is such a dream for hot sleepers!

11. The “heavenly” feel of these satin pajamas from Serenedelicacy is winning over thousands of reviewers!

Nightgowns and Slips

12. If you want to serve up a sultry vibe, this slip dress from ADOME has adorable lace details!

13. Treat yourself to a night of pampering and total relaxation in this Vlazom satin slip dress!

14. Slip into this little lacy satin number from Avidlove if you want to feel romantic and feminine!

15. We adore the sophisticated look of this satin button-down sleep shirt from Ekouaer!

16. T-shirt sleep dresses like this one from PNAEONG are one of our favorite sleepwear picks!

17. Look put together even while wearing pajamas with this comfy tank dress and cardigan set from Felina!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!