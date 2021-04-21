17 Cut-Out Swimsuits That May Be More Eye-Catching Than Bikinis

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to swimsuits, shoppers usually purchase one-piece options when they’re looking for garments less revealing than two-piece bikinis. The extra coverage can make you feel more confident, but a common misconception about one-pieces is that they’re frumpy or less eye-catching.

In fact, we would argue that some one-pieces are even more appealing than bikinis — especially those with a popular design detail: Cut-outs. Swimsuits with cut-outs are incredibly trendy right now, and are sure to be one of summer’s hottest fashion musts. Naturally, we rounded up a few of our favorite picks in case you want to get in on the action. The beach isn’t ready for you!

17 Sultry and Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits With Cut-Outs

1. The plunging neckline on this Holipick swimsuit is held together with lace-up details that also appear on the sides.

2. Shoppers are raving about this Tempt Me monokini, with the majority of happy customers doling out five-star reviews! It combines a mesh detail on the front and smaller slits on the sides for a seriously sultry look.

3. It’s hard to explain just how incredible this one-piece from Sovoyontee is! It perfectly marries the look of a two-piece bikini with the flattering cut of a one-piece, and reviewers are beyond obsessed.

4. This one-piece from Verdusa has a swooping side cut-out that effortlessly complements its one-shoulder look, and we also adore the trendy ribbed material!

5. The curved cut-out on this BEAGIMEG one-piece will expose your belly button, but the rest of the suit provides ample support!

6. This high-cut swimsuit from FAFOFA has a peekaboo cut-out in the center region for an Instagram-worthy statement.

7. The classic color-block look and and tiny triangular cut-out on the side of this SweatyRocks swimsuit has made it a hit with Amazon shoppers.

8. If you’re looking for a classic monokini look, this suit from ioiom is definitely your best bet!

9. This SweatyRocks one-piece has a classic side cut-out, and it comes in a variety of different styles!

10. The criss-cross strap cut-out on the front of this CHYRII monokini can make the chest area look incredible!

11. This SUUKSESS bathing suit has a more modest cut-out right underneath the bust, but that doesn’t make it any less sultry!

12. We also love the simple look of the cut-outs on this Meyeeka monokini, and the lace-up detail in the back!

13. The high-waisted bottoms on this monokini from CUPSHE are ruched to provide some tummy-control action!

14. The high-leg cut on this Haloon monokini and its center cut-out can give you a stunning hourglass shape!

15. This halter cut-out swimsuit from Lomitti reminds Us of something a movie star would wear while lounging by the pool!

16. This one-piece from SweatyRocks has a strappy look that’s going to be a major trend this summer!

17. The V-neckline on this cut-out monokini from Lomitti has a romantic ruffle detail along the hem. Shoppers are scooping it up quickly, so shop now!

