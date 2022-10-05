17 Flattering Fall Pieces That Are Ideal for Pear-Shaped Bodies

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A pear-shaped body essentially means that you have a smaller bust with narrow shoulders and wider, fuller hips. If that sounds like your figure, you’ve come to the right place — because we have a slew of styling tips so you can shop for pieces that will flatter your frame!

A few helpful general rules to follow can be broken down into two main points. When it comes to tops, you may want to focus on highlighting the chest and shoulders to play up the bust. More structured sleeves are also recommended, though not necessary, for a flattering look. And with bottoms, try looking for high-waist styles and avoid anything that fits too tightly. That said, wear whatever makes you feel fabulous — these are just a couple tips that can help guide your shopping if you don’t know where to start. Read on for our seriously well-rounded selection below!

Tops

1. You can use this bestselling SKIMS bodysuit with a beautiful square neckline as a base for countless layered fall looks — $58 at Nordstrom!

2. A one-shoulder style like this satin top from ASTR the Label is a great way to balance out your figure — starting at $44 at Nordstrom!

3. This Free People off-the-shoulder thermal top can be worn in a few ways thanks to the neckline — on sale for $51 at Nordstrom!

4. Flutter sleeves, like the ones on this 1.STATE short sleeve blouse, are another suggested style that works well for pear-shaped bodies — on sale for $41 at Macy’s!

5. The combination of the fitted smocked bodice and voluminous sleeves of this EVALESS top is striking — starting at $24 on Amazon!

Bottoms

6. Going off the basis that wider legs are best for pear shapes, we think these Levi’s jeans are absolutely perfect and trendy right now — $75 on Amazon!

7. These SySea high-waisted pants have a dressier look and a slightly slimmer wide leg if you don’t like super exaggerated silhouettes — starting at $27 on Amazon!

8. If you’re looking for a more tailored, professional-looking pant, these wide-leg trousers from Open Edit are an excellent option — $59 at Nordstrom!

9. You don’t have to stick to the wide-leg silhouette for a flattering look, and these corduroy pants from EVALESS are proof of that — $38 on Amazon!

Skirts

10. This fit-and flare faux-suede mini from Tommy Hilfiger highlights your waist while keeping a flattering A-line shape that’s flattering — $89 at Macy’s!

11. We adore the more subtle A-line shape that this Style & Co denim skirt creates, as it’s not particularly voluminous — on sale for $21 at Macy’s!

12. Shoppers call this faux-leather wrap skirt from The Drop one of their most flattering and chic fall finds — $55 at Amazon!

13. Most knit sweater skirts are fitted, but this ribbed version from Halogen isn’t as skintight and has a bit of flare at the hem — $69 at Nordstrom!

Dresses

14. A classic long shirtdress like this M Made in Italy style is timeless and ideal for tons of different settings — starting at $65 on Amazon!

15. We picked out this SweatyRocks maxi dress because of its square neckline, waist-cinching design and boho vibes — starting at $39 on Amazon!

16. The flared-out skirt on this sweater dress is beyond comfy and looks extra elegant — $129 at Nordstrom!

17. While particularly fitted dresses may not always be ideal for pear shapes, this knit dress from Charles David makes the look surprisingly flattering — $89 at Nordstrom!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!