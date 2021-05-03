Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many popular styles of decades past have returned to the forefront of fashion this year. From ’90s Steve Madden slides to Soffe shorts, Instagram influencers are serving up retro realness around the clock! We’ve been personally invested in the resurgence of high-waisted bottoms. It’s not surprising: We’re swooning hard for high-waisted everything — jeans, shorts, skirts, you name it! So naturally, when it comes to swimwear, we’re ready to rock the high-waisted look while soaking up the sun.

If you’re also interested in sleek, flattering fits, you’re in luck — we’ve rounded up our favorite styles for summer below! There’s bound to be a swimsuit for every shopper’s sense of style, so prepare to upgrade your warm-weather wardrobe now.

17 Flattering High-Waisted Swimsuits

1. This set from Blooming Jelly comes with a standard pair of high-waisted bottoms and a matching tie-front top. The look is simple, but it’s a total classic!

2. We’re obsessed with how the two garments from this CUPSHE bikini look together! The high-waisted bottoms are a staple, and the peplum-style ruffle top creates the most flattering silhouette.

3. This high-waisted bikini from MOOSLOVER comes with a one-shoulder top that’s surprisingly elegant. Selfie goals!

4. The high-waisted swimsuit look is a great match for fashion fans who love to shop vintage, and this two-piece bikini from Tempt Me is one of our favorites!

5. If you prefer one-piece swimsuits over bikinis and want a high-waisted look at the same time, be sure to check out this amazing suit from Lovers + Friends!

6. Shoppers are thrilled that the high-waisted bottoms from this RUUHEE set have flattering ruching that helps with tummy control — plus, a matching top for an epic daytime ensemble.

7. The high-waisted bottoms that come with this Tempt Me bikini are a bit different thanks to the strappy cutouts! We also dig the off-the-shoulder top that comes with it — perfection!

8. This glittery bikini from Oseree is too cute, and it’s giving Us major Elle Woods vibes!

9. We’ve been loving this high-waisted bikini set from OMKAGI — it will forever be one of our favorite swimsuit looks!

10. This high-waisted bikini set from COCOSHIP has a vintage-inspired ’50s look that shoppers are calling the “best”!

11. The smocked style of this bikini set from SHEKINI is a trend that’s bound to take over this summer!

12. This bikini from Saodimallsu has a chic striped nautical design that can slim out your figure when you wear it!

13. The high-waisted bottoms on this MOSHENGQI bikini also have a high-cut style. Hello, impossibly long legs!

14. The pastel color-blocking on this sparkly bikini set from Oseree is seriously show-stopping!

15. You’re going to fall in love with the adorable pom-pom details on this bikini set from COCOSHIP!

16. Shoppers are saying that this bikini set from Aleumdr is officially their “new favorite”!

17. This tankini set from ZAFUL is excellent if you don’t want to show too much skin while getting your tan on!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!