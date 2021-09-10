17 Trendy Knit Sweater Vests That You Can Wear in Any Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Trends may come and go, and it’s completely fair not to be obsessed with each one — but we’re fully on board with the resurgence of sweater vests! The best part about these garments is that they don’t have to be worn exclusively in winter — they can be styled for any climate.

We did our research and selected a slew of sweater vests that are suitable for all four seasons. With the right adjustments, any one of these knits can work for all 365 days of the year. Check them out below and get into the trend with Us!

17 Sweater Vests to Wear Year-Round

Cropped Sweater Vests

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This sweater vest from SAFRISIOR is ideal if you want to embrace the throwback Y2K trend.

2. We Also Love: If you don’t want a sweater vest that’s too cropped, this Meladyan version is slightly longer — and you can also adjust it to make it shorter!

3. We Also Love: Another classic cable knit option is this one from MakeMeChic!

4. Best Lightweight Cropped Sweater Vest: Shoppers say that this Romwe vest is made from a thinner knit, and we think it’s dreamy for layering during the warmer months!

5. We Also Love: This vest from Lailezou has a variety of options available that showcase different patterns!

6. We Also Love: If you want to go even preppier with your sweater vest look, check out this collared version from Danedvi!

7. Best Argyle Sweater Vest: This Hyipels sweater vest comes in an impressive variety of argyle prints, and we honestly love them all!

Longer and Oversized Vests

8. Our Absolute Favorite: This oversized houndstooth sweater vest from SAFRISIOR definitely takes the cake for Us — it’s a major hit with shoppers!

9. We Also Love: If you want a more fitted sweater vest, this one from Camii Mi is made for you!

10. We Also Love: Shoppers say that this HOTAPEI sweater vest’s quality is excellent, especially considering how affordable it is!

11. Best Extra-Long Sweater Vest: This vest from PEHMEA has a tunic length that would look excellent with leggings — or even as a dress!

12. We Also Love: For a bit of a different aesthetic, this BLENCOT sweater vest has buttons extending down the front — wear it open or closed!

13. We Also Love: This PUWEI sweater vest is serving Gossip Girl vibes!

14. Best Ultra-Loose Sweater Vest: Out of all of these knits that we’ve rounded up, this YESNO sweater vest has the loosest fit.

15. We Also Love: This Gulajia houndstooth sweater comes in a couple of color options that you can incorporate into your wardrobe!

16. We Also Love: The stripes along the hem of this BLENCOT sweater vest give it such a sophisticated vibe!

17. We Also Love: Another great button-down sweater vest that fits with the grandma trend is this one from Gihuo!

