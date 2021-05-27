17 Statement Necklaces That Can Elevate Any Simple Outfit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As you’re preparing for a day or night out and staring into the mirror, do you ever find yourself wondering if you need a little something extra? Chances are, you might need to add a necklace. Necklaces are an easy way to elevate any outfit, after all!

Statement necklaces tend to be perceived as enormous and ornate, but that’s no longer the case. A necklace can still make a statement even if it doesn’t have an overwhelming vibe, as you’ll see in the picks we’ve listed below. Keep reading to check out our top pieces for you to shop right now!

17 Statement Necklaces That Can Elevate Any Look

1. This four-layer beaded necklace from JHWZAIY comes in a variety of bright shades that you can match with your outfit, or wear to give your look a major pop of color!

2. You can get this PEARL&CLUB layered necklace in a slew of different hues that have various beads and crystals!

3. We love the drama that this bronze waterfall necklace from Michael Michaud can add to an outfit — it’s totally unique!

4. This Y-Drop star pendent necklace from Duruj has the right amount of twinkle. It can definitely give your ‘fit some extra shine!

5. The regal aesthetic that we’re getting from this simple gold-plated necklace from Hot Silver is incredible — no wonder it’s named after Cleopatra herself!

6. If you’re a fan of charms and classic symbols, this evil eye-themed necklace from SWAROVSKI was created just for you!

7. Just in time for Pride Month! This rainbow rhinestone necklace from Steve Madden is guaranteed to make a splash.

8. This triple-layered pearl necklace from Anne Klein is giving Us major Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast At Tiffany’s vibes!

9. This chunky double-layer chain necklace from BaubleStar adds a more subtle statement, but it still can elevate something as simple as a plain tee!

10. A statement necklace doesn’t have to be super chunky to make an impact. If you prefer daintier styles, try layering up some necklaces from this 20-piece set from TAMHOO to create your own chic look!

11. This jade pendent from Ross-Simons is a symbol of good luck, and an excellent addition to practically any outfit!

12. Another great necklace from Ross-Simons is this elaborate pearl necklace that has tons of different-sized pearls woven throughout its chunky design!

13. You can give your outfit a personalized touch with this oversized initial necklace from Joycuff!

14. The evil eye is a timeless symbol, and we love how it’s done in this gorgeous gold pendent from RACHEL Rachel Roy!

15. This beautiful infinity necklace from SWAROVSKI has a drop-pendent feature that’s perfect for any V-neck top or dress!

16. Betsey Johnson is known for their funky, off-beat designs, and if you love that energy, you’re going to be obsessed with this layered pendent necklace!

17. We adore the bold look of this thick braided chain necklace from COOLSTEELANDBEYOND — it’s the definition of chic!

