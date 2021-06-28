17 Stylish Tummy-Control One-Pieces That Are More Flattering Than Bikinis

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s nothing like feeling completely confident while wearing a bathing suit in the summer, but it can be difficult to find the right one. Sometimes, bikinis may feel too revealing — which is exactly why we love one-pieces!

If you’re a fan of one-pieces, get pumped, because we’ve rounded up some of the most flattering suits available now. Any of these options will make you feel fabulous if you’re headed to the beach or pool. No more stressing about stripping down into swimwear this summer. Read on for 17 top picks!

17 Slimming and Flattering One-Piece Bathing Suits

1. This bathing suit from B2prity has a wrap-style top area that creates a stunning silhouette!

2. Shoppers say that they’re seriously impressed with the tummy control in this Adreamly one-piece!

3. This CUPSHE swimsuit has ruching on the sides that can make you appear slimmer, and we adore the halter design!

4. The bandeau-like design on this bathing suit from QINSEN creates a chic cutout under the bust!

5. We love the side-tie trend that we’ve been spotting on skirts and dresses, and you can get the look in bathing suit form with this Viottiset one-piece!

6. Off-the-shoulder silhouettes are always flattering, and this La Blanca swimsuit is one of our favorites!

7. This Tempt Me bathing suit has an amazing off-the-shoulder look that we think you’re going to love!

8. This SOLY HUX one-piece is fairly simple, but it has a plunging neckline and a high cut look that’s totally show-stopping!

9. The asymmetrical cutout design of this bathing suit from SweatyRocks is incredibly slimming — we’re obsessed!

10. Shoppers say that this PRETTYGARDEN one-piece shows off your curves effortlessly!

11. The ruffle detail along the plunging neckline of this Sporlike swimsuit gives it such an elevated look!

12. Strappy bathing suits are all the rage right now, and this SweatyRocks one-piece is proof!

13. You’re going to love this swimsuit from CUPSHE — it’s all over Instagram!

14. Another bestseller from CUPSHE that shoppers keep coming back to is this plunging V-neck bathing suit!

15. The mesh panels on this Tempt Me one-piece create the illusion that you’re wearing a bikini!

16. Over 10,000 shoppers agree that this Hilor swimsuit is one of the best you can buy!

17. We also love the way the mesh cutouts on this Runtlly swimsuit cross and create a draped effect!

