Keeping up with fashion trends in 2024 doesn’t have to be hard, but the task can feel like it. We get it! With TikTok determining what’s hot or not and Instagram following suit, it’s easy to get lost in the static of the fashion industry. But that’s why you have Us to show you how to find closet essentials to supersede any fad. Further, Macy’s, the beloved department store known for creating and selling affordable, stylish clothing, has a clearance section stacked with stellar deals on name-brand pieces. In order to unlock the prices listed below, you must use code: WINTER to take an extra 20% off the stated sale price.
From structured coats to slinky dresses, and even supple faux-leather pieces, Macy’s clearance has plenty of options any shopper will love. With that in mind, we rounded up 20 of the best deals to shop from Macy’s clearance section right now — read on to see our picks (and don’t forget the code, of course)!
Tops
Get this sleek turtleneck poncho sweater for 50% off — was $60, now just $30!
- Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women’s Metallic Split-Neck Sweater — was $89, now just $45!
- 1.STATE Women’s Long Sleeve Cozy Wrap Back Sweater — was $89, now just $57!
- ON 34TH Women’s Turtleneck Sweater — was $60, now just $36!
- Gloria Vanderbilt Women’s Amanda Button-Front Shirt — was $48, now just $29!
Bottoms
Showcase your fun side with these metallic skinny jeans — was $90, now just $36!
- Vince Camuto Women’s Faux-Leather Seamed Maxi Skirt — was $89, now just $43!
- adidas Women’s 3-Stripe Cotton Fleece Sweatpant Jogger — was $50, now just $38!
- And Now This Women’s Pleat-Front Wide-Leg Soft Pants – was $50, now just $30!
- Tahari ASL Wide-Leg Pants — was $99, now just $50!
Dresses
This paisley twist-front jersey dress is ideal for the office and after hours events — was $165, now just $85!
- MSK Women’s Printed Long-Sleeve Tiered Babydoll Dress — was $79, now just $42!
- 24Seven Comfort Apparel Women’s Short Sleeve V-neck Twist Front Dress — was $101, now just $48!
- Style & Co Women’s Mock-Neck Sweater Dress — was $70, now just $35!
- ON 34TH Women’s Tie-Neck Pleated Midi Dress — was $90, now just $54!
Outerwear
Throw this belted wrap coat on and elevate all of your winter outfits — was $240, now just $170!
- BCBGeneration Women’s Hooded Puffer Coat — was $156, now just $110!
- Michael Michael Kors Women’s Wool Blend Belted Wrap Coat — was $190, now just $136!
- DKNY Women’s Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat – was $150, now just $119!
- Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Military Band Jacket — was $110, now just $82!