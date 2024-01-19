Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Keeping up with fashion trends in 2024 doesn’t have to be hard, but the task can feel like it. We get it! With TikTok determining what’s hot or not and Instagram following suit, it’s easy to get lost in the static of the fashion industry. But that’s why you have Us to show you how to find closet essentials to supersede any fad. Further, Macy’s, the beloved department store known for creating and selling affordable, stylish clothing, has a clearance section stacked with stellar deals on name-brand pieces. In order to unlock the prices listed below, you must use code: WINTER to take an extra 20% off the stated sale price.

From structured coats to slinky dresses, and even supple faux-leather pieces, Macy’s clearance has plenty of options any shopper will love. With that in mind, we rounded up 20 of the best deals to shop from Macy’s clearance section right now — read on to see our picks (and don’t forget the code, of course)!

Tops

Get this sleek turtleneck poncho sweater for 50% off — was $60, now just $30!

Bottoms

Showcase your fun side with these metallic skinny jeans — was $90, now just $36!

Dresses

This paisley twist-front jersey dress is ideal for the office and after hours events — was $165, now just $85!

Outerwear

Throw this belted wrap coat on and elevate all of your winter outfits — was $240, now just $170!

