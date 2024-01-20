21 Chic Dresses and Bodysuits to Beat the Winter Blues

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Planning a new vacation or excursion can be a fun but stressful activity — seriously! Further, with Valentine’s Day around the corner as well, finding outfits to wear that can multitask and get you the most bang for your buck! Don’t worry — that’s why you have Us to help guide you. If you’re looking for flouncy dresses or elegant bodysuits, we have you covered!

Whether you’re headed off on vacation or have a Valentine’s Day date coming up (or just a girls’ night out), these fabulous fashion pieces will help cure your winter blues. Nevertheless, We rounded up 21 of the chicest dresses and bodysuits that you are sure to love — read on to see out picks!

Bodysuits

1. Closet Staple: This bodysuit has tummy controlling shapewear to give you a seamless finish — was $48, now just $38!

2. Sleek Separates: Throw on this bodysuit for an efficient, easy to style option — was $39, now just $22!

3. ’80s Nostalgia: This satin cowl neck long-sleeve bodysuit feel reminiscent of something people wore to Studio 54 — just $119!

4. Off-The-Shoulder Realness: Pop on this off-the-shoulder bodysuit with a pair of jeans and pumps for an elevated look— just $195!

5. Everyday Essential: Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS long sleeve low back bodysuit will probably become your new favorite bodysuit because of how versatile it is — was $68, now just $42!

6. Puff It Up: Add a dramatic touch to your ensemble with this puff sleeve bodysuit — was $68, now just $41!

7. Dotted Splendor: If you love prints and patterns, you’ll love this polka dot off the shoulder thong bodysuit — just $68!

Dresses

8. Edgy Energy: This orange mini dress will make you smile — just $352!

9. Vibrant Hues: If you gravitate towards bright, punchy colored pieces this cut out dress is right up your alley — just $198!

10. Pretty In Purple: Slip on this midi dress for a stylish, refined appearance — just $238!

11. Ombré Beauty: This dress looks serene and has a soothing design style — just $285!

12. Tropical Vibes: For the tropical lovers, this leaf-printed maxi dress will help you enjoy your getaway — just $38!

13. A Scene In Green: This boldly colored mini dress has a satin rosette for a fun twist — just $249!

14. Tiered Elegance: Honestly, you’ll probably never want to take off this tiered maxi dress — was $46, now just $37!

15. Flutter, Flutter: For the fashion divas who prefer more fashion-forward options, this metallic foil ruched asymmetric sleeveless dress will suit your fancy — just $148!

16. Vacation Need: Throw on this cover-up maxi dress for an eccentric, colorful alternative — just $110!

17. Breezy Necessity: This ruffle sleeve dress is versatile and easy — just $158!

18. Sustainably-Sourced: Wear this waisted maxi dress on vacation for a minimal option — was $27, now just $22!

19. Shirtdress Redesign: We love to see a reinvented item and this one-shoulder midi-shirt dress is so cute — just $105!

20. Cozy Chic: This sleeveless sweaterdress is cozy and breezy – just $78!

21. Fresh Florals: Spring is right around the corner and this floral printed slip dress will get you into the mood effortlessly — just $140!

