21 Fall Fashion Pieces That Cover All of Our Favorite Seasonal Trends

There’s still time left in the fall to jump on some of the season’s most popular trends! Before we know it, the weather will start getting colder, and it may be too late to wear some of our favorite pieces — like micro miniskirts or lightweight cargo pants.

If you’re curious about what we’re rocking for the rest of autumn, we narrowed down our top four trends and must-have picks for each category to assist you on a shopping spree. Get the tea below!

Classic Sweaters

1. The stripe details on this Tommy Hilfiger V-neck sweater give the knit a timeless preppy look — starting at $23 on Amazon!

2. Turtleneck sweaters are another one of our favorite classic styles, and it doesn’t get better than this one from Goodthreads — starting at $45 on Amazon!

3. Upgrade your turtleneck look with this sweater from PRETTYGARDEN which has trendy stitching on the chest area — starting at $26 on Amazon!

4. If you really want to get back to basics with your sweater style, this Daily Ritual knit is an excellent option — starting at $46 on Amazon!

5. This classic crewneck sweater comes in a ton of color options, and it’s seriously affordable to boot — starting at $24 on Amazon!

Micro Miniskirts

6. Show off your legs in this straightforward satin mini from Topshop which we found on sale — starting at $34 at Nordstrom!

7. Go for a denim mini look with this Reformation skirt. It has plenty of stretch and is seriously marked down — originally $118, now just $47 at Nordstrom!

8. We’re totally digging the cargo-style design of this Steve Madden miniskirt which offers up a different take on the classic leather mini — $69 at Nordstrom!

9. If you want to get the miniskirt look but don’t exactly feel comfortable with short styles, this skort from MANGO is an excellent solution — $60 at Nordstrom!

10. The way this French Connection faux-suede skirt flares out gives it a feminine and sweet look — $98 at Nordstrom!

11. Instead of going for a black or brown faux-leather skirt, try out a pop of color with this mini from Topshop — $37 at Nordstrom!

Cargo Pants

12. If you’ve worn practically every type of denim style and want to spice things up, check out these cargo jeans from Cotton On — originally $60, now $42 at Macy’s!

13. These trouser-style cargo pants from And Now This have an elevated design that you can style for work or a night out — originally $49, now $21 at Macy’s!

14. We’re obsessed with the extra baggy silhouette of these low-rise cargo pants from ASOS — $42 at Nordstrom!

15. These cargo pants from BDG Urban Outfitters look like they were plucked straight from the 2000s, which is amazing if you want to create a throwback ‘fit — $89 at Nordstrom!

16. We genuinely never thought cargo pants could look elegant until we saw this pair from Sanctuary — $139 at Nordstrom!

Western-Style Boots

17. The classic-yet-feminine look of these Juliet Holy cowboy boots is ideal if you want a particularly versatile shoe — $67 at Amazon!

18. Get your hands on some cowboy boots in a bold color like red or metallic fuchsia with this pair from Soda — starting at $29 on Amazon!

19. Go for a truly show-stopping look with these extra tall boots from DV Dolce Vita — originally $99, now $69 at Macy’s!

20. The fringe detail on the back of these boots from INC makes them so much fun to wear — originally $180, now $108 at Macy’s!

21. Wearing these Steve Madden cowboy-style boots will guarantee you’re geared up for a good time — originally $169, now $101 at Macy’s!

