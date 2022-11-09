Stay Warm All Winter With This Long Cloudfill Coat — 70% Off Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Baby, it’s cold outside! Does anyone else feel like the weather went from crisp to chilly overnight? Even over here in Southern California, temperatures have been dramatically dropping (it even rained this week — what is going on?). The freezing forecast has been a reminder that we need to seriously step up our winter wear. Last season’s coat is just not cutting it anymore!
Chill out all winter in this warm coat from 32 Degrees — currently on sale for 70% off! The maxi length is perfect for dealing with dresses and keeping your legs protected in the cold. It’s basically a stylish sleeping bag! Made with comfy Cloudfill, this hooded coat will shield you from the brutal weather conditions coming your way. Take street style by storm (even in a snowstorm) with this top-rated winter coat!
Shop Other Cold-Weather Staples on Sale From 32 Degrees
Women’s Sherpa Pullover Hoodie
Women’s Comfort Tech Jogger
Women’s Sherpa Quarter-Zip
Women’s Soft Comfy Sleep Pant
Women’s Comfort Tech Crew Top
Women’s Plush Infinity Scarf
Women’s Sherpa Full-Zip
Women’s Rib Knit Beanie
Women’s Sherpa Slippers
Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:
