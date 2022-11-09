Stay Warm All Winter With This Long Cloudfill Coat — 70% Off Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Baby, it’s cold outside! Does anyone else feel like the weather went from crisp to chilly overnight? Even over here in Southern California, temperatures have been dramatically dropping (it even rained this week — what is going on?). The freezing forecast has been a reminder that we need to seriously step up our winter wear. Last season’s coat is just not cutting it anymore!

Chill out all winter in this warm coat from 32 Degrees — currently on sale for 70% off! The maxi length is perfect for dealing with dresses and keeping your legs protected in the cold. It’s basically a stylish sleeping bag! Made with comfy Cloudfill, this hooded coat will shield you from the brutal weather conditions coming your way. Take street style by storm (even in a snowstorm) with this top-rated winter coat!

Was $170 On Sale: $50 You Save 71% See It!

Shop Other Cold-Weather Staples on Sale From 32 Degrees

Women’s Sherpa Pullover Hoodie

Was $50 On Sale: $13 You Save 74% See It!

Women’s Comfort Tech Jogger

Was $48 On Sale: $12 You Save 75% See It!

Women’s Sherpa Quarter-Zip

Was $44 On Sale: $12 You Save 73% See It!

Women’s Soft Comfy Sleep Pant

Was $36 On Sale: $7 You Save 81% See It!

Women’s Comfort Tech Crew Top

Was $40 On Sale: $13 You Save 68% See It!

Women’s Plush Infinity Scarf

Was $28 On Sale: $5 You Save 82% See It!

Women’s Sherpa Full-Zip

Was $60 On Sale: $16 You Save 73% See It!

Women’s Rib Knit Beanie

Was $28 On Sale: $5 You Save 82% See It!

Women’s Sherpa Slippers

Was $36 On Sale: $8 You Save 78% See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!