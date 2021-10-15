4 Products to Help With Your Intermittent Fasting Journey

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

When it comes to celebrity-approved workout regimens and nutrition plans, the options can be overwhelming. There are the attention-grabbing stories, and then there are the methods that prove successful. Celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Halle Berry and Chris Pratt are all reportedly intermittent fasting followers, choosing to eat in specific windows of time. The most popular type, 16:8, consists of getting all of your calories for the day in an eight-hour window, then fasting for 16 hours overnight. If you’re considering intermittent fasting, we have some tips and nutritious offerings from Fastful, a pre-fasting nutrition bar to help you stay on track. We’re also tapping into other health and wellness favorites with celebrity seals of approval like Power Plate, STRONG Coffee and Accel Lifestyle. Read on and discover ways to become your own fitness star!

Fastful

So, you’ve studied up on intermittent fasting and now you’re ready to take the leap. Add Fastful Bars to your diet and set yourself up for success. Fastful is pre-fasting nutrition designed to be eaten prior to the start of an intermittent fast (those typically ranging from 12 to 24 hours), so simply enjoy Fastful following a meal, and then begin your fast. Enjoy Chocolate Brownie, Cookie Dough, PeanutButter Chocolate and Blueberry Muffin bars, made with all-natural ingredients.

Power Plate

Power Plate is a big hit with professional athletes and celebrities alike. The personal Power Plate is a multi-benefit exercise tool delivering the gold standard in whole body vibration technology, allowing you to prepare faster, perform better and recover quicker.

STRONG Coffee

STRONG Coffee founder Adam Von Rothfelder is a celebrity in his own right. He appeared on NBC’s fitness competition show Strong, is a former MMA fighter and has trained a who’s who of professional athletes. His STRONG Coffee blends the best in organic coffee, grass-fed collagen protein and MCT oil powder to fuel your mind and body. Give your brain and body a boost with every sip!

Accel Lifestyle

You work out and feel great, but your gym clothes? That’s another matter. Can’t shake the gym stink no matter how much you wash? Enter Accel Lifestyle, a revolutionary antibacterial clothing line made with Prema® Fabric that stays stink-free after 100 washes. The collection includes tanks and tees for men and women in a range of sizes and styles.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, care or prevent any disease.

