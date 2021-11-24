40 Black Friday Deals That Will Make Awesome Gifts — Up to 76% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking to save big on gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list? In that case, now is the time to buy! Black Friday is here, and we’re ready to take advantage of all the deals happening right now. Below, we’ve covered all of your favorite retailers and picked out our top gift ideas that are bound to satisfy even the pickiest of recipients. You can score up to 76% off by shopping our list below — what are you waiting for?

Article updated on November 24, 2021 at 3:51 p.m.

Please note all deals, product information and pricing is valid at the time of update but is subject to change.

Amazon Black Friday Gift Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: This cult-favorite hair tool both dries and styles your locks so that you get a perfect blowout every time — right at home!

Get the REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush (originally $60) on sale for $35 on Amazon!

More Gift Deals We’re Loving:

Macy’s Black Friday Gift Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Real diamond earrings for 76% off? This pair is sure to surprise and delight anyone who’s lucky enough to receive them!

Get the TruMiracle Diamond Stud Earrings in 14k Gold (originally $750) on sale for $179 at Macy’s!

More Gift Deals We’re Loving:

Nordstrom Black Friday Gift Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

Our Absolute Favorite: This purse is classic, chic and an amazing addition to anyone’s bag collection. Plus, this color is so ideal for the fall and winter months!

Get the Tory Burch Robinson Convertible Shoulder Bag (originally $398) on sale for $279 at Nordstrom!

More Gift Deals We’re Loving:

Target Black Friday Gift Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Any baker or chef is going to completely lose it when they open up this iconic mixer during the holidays. Talk about a steal!

Get the KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer (originally $430) on sale for $220 at Target!

More Gift Deals We’re Loving:

Walmart Black Friday Gift Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: These headphones block out all the noise in the air, so you can work without any distractions and be surrounded by your favorite tunes or podcasts!

Get the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones (originally $149) on sale for $99 at Walmart!

More Gift Deals We’re Loving:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!