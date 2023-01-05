Cancel OK
5 Saks Fifth Avenue Designer Deals You Can’t Miss

 Saks Fifth Avenue

Is there anything more exciting than scoring a designer steal? That specific rush of finding and securing a discount on a high-priced luxury item is simply divine! The only obstacle we run into? A lack of inventory and fast-moving sales. Quite often, your size runs out, you’ll add an item to your cart and it disappears or most of the pieces up for grabs aren’t worthwhile staples.

We’ve seen it happen a bit recently, but that certainly didn’t deter Us from scouring the massive Saks Fifth Avenue sale to pluck out our favorite picks. Check out the top five designer deals below — and remember to act fast! The sale is only running through January 14, and we have a feeling these gems may fly off the virtual shelves in record time!

STAUD Bean Ruched Leather Shoulder Bag

STAUD Bean Ruched Leather Shoulder Bag
Saks Fifth Avenue

This popular purse is a hit on social media, and this orange hue is available at a marked-down price! It’s bright, bold and can add a beautiful pop of color to any look — especially if you team it with taupes and other light neutral shades.

Was $198On Sale: $73You Save 63%
See it!

COACH Madison Quilted Pillow Shearling Shoulder Bag

COACH Madison Quilted Pillow Shearling Shoulder Bag
Saks Fifth Avenue

Can you think of a purse that’s better suited for the winter than this one? We don’t think so! It’s made from plush and lush shearling that’s as soft as a pillow, and it’s available in two colors that are both on sale at this incredible discount.

Was $495On Sale: $297You Save 40%
See it!

Jacquemus Le Cuscinu Canvas Tote

Jacquemus Le Cuscinu Canvas Tote
Saks Fifth Avenue

Step up your basic tote game by snagging this stunner! We love that the canvas is padded, making it look like a puffer tote — which also can give important items like laptops or tablets some extra protection other totes might not have.

Was $975On Sale: $585You Save 40%
See it!

Versace 58MM Geometric Sunglasses

Versace 58MM Geometric Sunglasses
Saks Fifth Avenue

Throwing these shades on will instantly make you feel like an absolute star! They may be a bit flashy, but if you’re going for a diva vibe, we can’t think of a better pair of sunnies to wear.

Was $328On Sale: $112You Save 66%
See it!

Veronica Beard Glendale Suede Knee-High Boots

Veronica Beard Glendale Suede Knee-High Boots
Saks Fifth Avenue

These tall boots have somewhat of a retro ’70s aesthetic — yet they feel totally timeless at the same time. They’re made from luxe suede, and the platform sole offsets the four-inch heel height to make them far more comfortable for everyday wear.

Was $695On Sale: $261You Save 62%
See it!

Want more to shop? Check out all of the designer deals happening at Saks Fifth Avenue right now — through January 14th only!

