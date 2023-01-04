7 Wayfair Home Decor Deals to Refresh Your Space for the New Year

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This first month of the new year always inspires Us to refresh practically every aspect of our lives — including where we live! If you’re feeling a bit bored with your current home decor, it’s incredibly easy to spruce up your space to make it feel fresh.

Plus, you don’t have to spend of ton of money to create a new atmosphere in your home, especially with some of the deals we’ve found at Wayfair. Regardless of your budget, we think one of the seven pieces below will be an excellent fit for your aesthetic!

Bungalow Rose Elenna Gold Distressed Sunburst Wall Decor

We want to bring more positivity into the new year, and this wall piece understands the assignment! It’s a great way to add a touch of color to your living space.

Was $152 On Sale: $128 You Save 16% See it!

Primrue 48” Artificial Monstera Plant

Let’s be honest — not everyone has the ability to keeps plants alive. With this version, you can still add a touch of green to the space without requiring any upkeep. Let’s go faux!

Was $117 On Sale: $48 You Save 59% See it!

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse® 3 Piece Wood Tabletop Candlestick Set

Add some rustic vibes to your home with these candle holders! The exposed portions of wood give you just enough of a vintage touch without appearing dated or shabby in an unattractive way.

Was $64 On Sale: $34 You Save 47% See it!

Alcott Hill Mace Solid Wood Tray

Trays like this are useful for so many things — coffee tables, dining tables, vanities, you name it! You can display whatever you want or even use it as a way to serve snacks and appetizers for dinner guests.

Was $122 On Sale: $43 You Save 65% See it!

Union Rustic Calvo Oriental Charcoal/Light Beige Area Rug

Somehow, the design of this rug is both ornate and simple at the same time. It also features two different textures to add another element of lavishness to elevate any room.

Was $1,020 On Sale: $620 You Save 39% See it!

Ebern Designs Santoya Area Rug

If you’re looking for a simpler rug, we love this ultra-soft shaggy style. You also have multiple shapes, colors and sizes to choose from, though this taupe 7′ x 10′ style is likely the best deal.

Was $338 On Sale: $143 You Save 58% See it!

Topfinel Geometric Pillow Cover (Set of 6)

This set of pillow covers is an easy and cost-effective way to switch up the vibe in any room, and we dig the different-yet-cohesive patterns which team incredibly well together! It’s also available in multiple colors, so you can match the existing decor you’re working with. It’s a win!

Was $49 On Sale: $32 You Save 35% See it!

