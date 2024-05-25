Your account
I’m a Shopping Writer and These Are the 8 Best Deals Today — Starting at Just $17

By
Amazon weekend fashion deals
Amazon

As a shopping writer, I’m constantly on the lookout for the best deals and steals! Whether you need a new summer skirt or a new pair of sandals, I’m always searching to make your life easier. Amazon is a premier destination for fashion deals, and I took it upon myself to round up some options for you to shop today!

From flexible athleisure pieces to flouncy dresses, Amazon has a fashion deal perfect for reinvigorating your wardrobe. Nevertheless, we rounded up eight of the best deals to shop today — read on to see our picks!

THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon

These THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets are perfect for exercising or lounging around the house — was $30, now just $23!

See it!

KuaiLu Women’s Yoga Foam Flip Flops

KuaiLu Women's Yoga Foam Flip Flops
Amazon

Throw on these KuaiLu Women’s Yoga Foam Flip Flops with jeans and a T-shirt for a relaxed, casual outfit — was $37, now just $24!

See it!

ZESICA Women’s Boho Floral Maxi Dress

ZESICA Women's Boho Floral Maxi Dress
Amazon

We love this ZESICA Women’s Boho Floral Maxi Dress because it’s frilly and has the prettiest print— was $58, now just $46!

See it!

Grace Karin Women’s Pencil Dress

Grace Karin Women's Pencil Dress
Amazon

For those who like the vintage aesthetic, this Grace Karin Women’s Pencil Dress is right up your alley — was $47, now just $33!

See it!

FITORY Women’s Flat Sandals

FITORY Women's Flat Sandals
Amazon

These FITORY Women’s Flat Sandals are an easy footwear option that’s stylish and neutral — was $46, now just $27!

See it!

HomeTop Women’s Fuzzy Curly Fur Memory Foam Loafer Slippers

HomeTop Women's Fuzzy Curly Fur Memory Foam Loafer Slippers
Amazon

If you need a new pair of slippers, these HomeTop Women’s Fuzzy Curly Fur Memory Foam Loafer Slippers are perfect. They have a polar fleece lining for extra comfort, and they’re so cute — was $31, now just $17!

See it!

MEROKEETY Women’s Puff Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress 

MEROKEETY Women's Puff Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress
Amazon

This MEROKEETY Women’s Puff Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress is a versatile and clean option — was $62, now just $42!

See it!

Pasuot Western Cowboy Boots

Pasuot Western Cowboy Boots
Amazon

It looks like the western trend is here to say. If you need an affordable entry point to the trend, these Pasuot Western Cowboy Boots could do the trick — was $60, now just $50!

See it!

