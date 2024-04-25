Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: spring is one of the best seasons for fashion. It’s not too hot, not too cold, and you get to showcase your knack for beautiful, vibrant colors. What’s more, it’s the best time of year to acquire breezy options to prepare for the heat of summer. Furthermore, Lulus’ sale section has plenty of trendy fashion finds that are affordable and comfy — and you should run to their site to snag some deals immediately!

No matter if you’re into flouncy dresses or structured tops, Lulus has something on sale that will suit your tastes. Nevertheless, we rounded up eight spring essential fashion finds on sale at Lulus that start at just $25 — read on to see our picks!

Posh Promise Ivory Corduroy Long Sleeve Button-Up Mini Dress

This Posh Promise Ivory Corduroy Long Sleeve Button-Up Mini Dress is perfect for an upcoming spring wedding or baby shower — was $59, now just $45!

Take a Glance Navy Blue Tiered Mock Neck Midi Dress

For those who have a formal event coming up this, Take a Glance Navy Blue Tiered Mock Neck Midi Dress will help you look sophisticated without making you overheat — was $119, now just $69!

Irresistible Elegance Emerald Green Strappy Backless Maxi Dress

If the vibe is chilling by the pool or getting cocktails with the girls, this Irresistible Elegance Emerald Green Strappy Backless Maxi Dress can help you do it all — was $88, now just $49!

Flawless Fantasy Black Floral Lace Sheer Bustier Bodysuit

Wearing lingerie outside of the bedroom has been a trend for a while, and this Flawless Fantasy Black Floral Lace Sheer Bustier Bodysuit is the perfect combination of sexy and functionality — was $45, now just $29!

Superior Style Brown Strapless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Throw on this Superior Style Brown Strapless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit with mules or sandals and you’re good to go — was $69, now just $35!

Instinctively Charming Black Mesh Ruffled Halter Bodysuit

This Instinctively Charming Black Mesh Ruffled Halter Bodysuit will look cute with structured jeans or a frilly skirt and stilettos — was $39, now just $25!

Posh Desires Navy Blue Boucle Tweed Strapless Mini Dress

This Posh Desires Navy Blue Boucle Tweed Strapless Mini Dress exudes rich mom vibes effortlessly — was $59, now just $45!

Bouquet, Girl, Hey Green Floral Print Ruched Slit Midi Skirt

If you love fun, bright patterns, this Bouquet, Girl, Hey Green Floral Print Ruched Slit Midi Skirt will help you smile thanks to its bold floral print — was $49, now just $29!