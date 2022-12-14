21 of the Best ’80s-Style Fashion Finds for Women

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

So ’80s! If you’re loving the ’80s fashion revival, you’re far from alone. Thanks to shows like Stranger Things and Freaks and Geeks, the ’80s love has carried on through the decades — especially when it comes to fashion!

21 ’80s-Inspired Fashion Finds

Some ’80s trends fit perfectly into the 21st century while others have become more subtle with a modern twist. Want to add some ’80s style to your wardrobe this year? See our top 21 picks below!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re getting retro Barbie vibes from this colorful SweatyRocks Jacket. A great pick for spring or milder winter days!

2. We Also Love: Feel free to also throw some corduroy into the mix with this Zaful color-block windbreaker!

3. We Can’t Forget: Sweater weather! Busy patterns are a must, and this Zaful knit top nails the nostalgic look!

4. Off the Shoulder: A bright color and an off-the-shoulder design? Yep, this GSVIBK sweatshirt would work perfectly with a side ponytail!

5. Iconic Status: This CutiePlusU striped bodysuit reminds Us of the unforgettable outfits from Jane Fonda‘s famous ’80s workout tapes!

6. Warming Things Up: A true ’80s-inspired wardrobe will never be complete with something like these v28 leg warmers. Wear them with a dress or even to the gym!

7. Bring on the Color: This SweatyRocks long-sleeve crop top combines the patchwork and color-block trends into one awesome piece!

8. Bolder Shoulders: When we were younger, we were so against them, but now we’re loving the padded shoulder comeback. This Anrabess blazer is a perfect example of how great the trend can look!

9. Leather Weather: Leather jackets never went away, but to go truly ’80s, you need something baggy like this Sumleno faux-leather jacket!

10. That’s a Stretch: Stretchy spandex is the name of the game. This American Apparel bodysuit will be a versatile addition to your closet!

11. Shine Like a Diamond: Don’t forget about your metallics when it’s time to party. We love these shiny SweatyRocks shorts!

12. Dreamy Denim: This oversized Saukiee denim jacket is great for any ’80s look — especially if you want to go for a Canadian tuxedo!

13. Lovely in Lace: Take a cue from icons like Madonna by grabbing this Allegra K lace top!

14. Acid Wash Everything: We wouldn’t forget about this street-style must. Grab these Dollhouse acid wash jeans to go with your favorite ’80s band tee!

15. Pretty in Pastels: We just had to deliver more color-blocking in classic ’80s colors. Check out this SweatyRocks hoodie!

16. Stop! Hammer Time: You’ll love the throwback look of these Hoerev harem pants — but you might love the comfy fit even more!

17. The Whole Shebang: Want to go full-out? Get your hands on this Yisfri one-piece windbreaker outfit. It comes in two colors!

18. Music Television: MTV no longer stands for Music Television, but in the ’80s it did. Remember the good times with this MTV retro-style shirt!

19. Stirring Things Up: Leggings are just as relevant as ever, but if you want to go old-school, grab a pair of these Zeronic stirrup leggings!

20. Hair We Go: Hair was just as — if not more important than — your outfit in the ’80s. Celebrate the iconic invention of the scrunchie with this Mandydov 12-pack!

21. Big Fans: Belt bags have reemerged as a popular trend lately, but you have to wear them fanny pack style if you want to go full ’80s. We love this bright Ausion one!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

