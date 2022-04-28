This Popular T-Shirt Dress Is Made for Low-Key Summer Days

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s no secret that we enjoy getting dressed and dolled up, but some of our favorite days are spent decked out in casual garb. Each season comes with a different type of low-key uniform that we wear on repeat, and in the spring and summer, it’s all about basic dresses! We want our frocks to be flattering and essentially feel like we’re wearing loungewear — but we want to appear put together at the same time. We are wearing a dress, after all!

One of our go-to styles is a classic T-shirt dress, and though the look is simple, there are plenty of options to choose from. In fact, this dress from Alaster Queen may be one of our top choices — and shoppers agree that it’s one of the best they have seen recently!

What’s not to love about a staple crewneck T-shirt dress like this? It offers up a traditional midi length, it’s made from an ultra-soft material and the fit is comfy and loose. That said, there are a few details that make it stand out from the pack. For starters, there are high slits on the sides of the dress that are eye-catching. This makes the dress flowier and far easier to move around in — especially given the length. Plus, those slits also provide Us with some room for creative styling! You can try knotting the front hem off to the side to create a draped effect that totally changes up the aesthetic of the dress!

The cherry on top is that this dress does come with pockets on the sides. That’s literally all we needed to know — instant Add to Cart potential! If you don’t feel like going full-fancy with your fashion, this frock will come in handy as the temperatures continue to heat up. At the end of the day, dresses like this are a summer must — and to keep the ball rolling, we’re also scoping out Nike mini dress, this Rails wrap dress and this oversized T-shirt dress. Let’s get ready to stun in the sun!

