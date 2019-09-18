



T-shirts are the best, but the reality is that we can’t wear them everywhere. The second any sort of dress code other than “casual” enters the picture, it’s goodbye to tees and hello to button-ups and blouses. We know there’s a time and place for everything, but still, we can’t help but want more times and places where it’s appropriate to just slip a tee over our head and go!

What if there were a tee that somehow managed to surpass the threshold of casual apparel, though? One that we could not only wear around the house, but to the office too, or even to date night! One that’s just as comfortable as any other tee we own, or maybe even more so. Enough of this “what if” stuff — that tee actually exists, and it’s on sale!

See it: Get the Alfani Satin-Trim High-Low T-Shirt (originally $35) starting at just $14 with code VIP exclusively at Macy’s! Offer ends September 22, 2019.

This Alfani tee has garnered over 600 reviews, with new ones rolling in every week. Shoppers love it so much that some have even “purchased it in every color,” which is serious dedication. We can see why though, considering this top is “perfect for any occasion” and is “so comfortable” for year-round wear. One shopper called it “extremely soft and oh so flattering,” while another mentioned that it’s almost “too sleek to be called a T-shirt!” Those are just a few of many reasons why reviewers say this shirt is a “must” and that they “highly recommend” it as a wardrobe staple!

The first notable detail we absolutely need to point out is the scoop neckline. Take a closer look, because this is no ordinary neckline. It features a satin trim! This trim is the same color as the top, but adds that subtle sheen that seriously changes everything. With just this small addition of fabric, we can dress this top up and no one will question a thing!

Another detail we’re majorly loving is the rounded high-low hem, which hits at the hip in front and dips down in the back. The fact that this hem is rounded even further increases this shirt’s versatility, since it allows us to tuck in the front with ease as we please!

This top has a pull-over style with short sleeves and a relaxed silhouette. The fabric doesn’t cling — it’s stretchy and has a flowy, fluid movement to it. It has all of the best qualities of our favorite tees, but also throws in few additional details that make it unique. There’s no reason to sacrifice the comfort of a tee just because we’re going somewhere with a dress code, and this top proves that!

This shirt is still available in six colors, all of which are actually perfect for fall — from a Lush Meadow green to a Malbec red. Black is obviously an option too! We can only score that extra 30% off for a few more days, though, so act fast to save a total of nearly 60%. There’s no better time to stock up than now, and no better shirt to stock up on!

