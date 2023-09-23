Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Unless you’ve been on a social media cleanse for the last year or so, you’re likely aware that Alix Earle is one of TikTok’s reigning Get Ready With Me queens. The 22-year-old is known for dishing about her must-have beauty products whenever she’s on the go. From shine enhancing hair oils to bronzing drops, she’s not afraid to spill the deets on the essentials she swears by. On September 20, the mega-influencer posted a GRWM video of her nervously preparing to appear on the Call Her Daddy podcast alongside host (and now business partner) Alexandra Cooper. She may have been sweating and shaking, but that didn’t stop Earle from chatting with her loyal followers about the experience!
For starters, she revealed just how long she’s been a fan of the popular show. Earle even inserted clips of the merch she previously purchased, all the while perfecting her precise makeup routine. After applying a full face, it was time to lock everything in with a setting spray. Earle admitted she had to load up on Urban Decay’s All-Nighter Setting Spray, so she wouldn’t sweat off her makeup due to all the excitement and stress!
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
Pros
- On sale
- Perfect for travel due to size
- Lasts up to 16 hours
Cons
- Some shoppers report issues with shipping
This lightweight setting spray is one of the most popular on the market and “works like magic” — earning the praise of shoppers who want to keep their beats fresh and free from any fading or transferring. It’s formulated with a patented temperature control technology to lower the temperature of makeup and lock it all in place. Vegan and oil-free, this waterproof setting spray delivers smoothing and vibrant makeup. Considering how much tea Earle spilled on the podcast, it certainly did its part. Obsessed!
In terms of how to use this bestselling product, it’s a breeze. Simply shake the bottle well, place it 8-to-10 inches from the face, and spray in an “X” and “T” motion up to four times.
If you’re looking for a setting spray which keep your makeup locked in place all night long, this Urban Decay spray is the way to go — if it’s good enough for Earle, it’s good enough for Us!
