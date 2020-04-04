Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Running low on hand sanitizer and struggling to locate stock to replenish your supply? We hear you loud and clear. Finding anything available online in terms of cleaning products is nearly impossible these days — and rightfully so. Amazon is prioritizing medical facilities and essential businesses who need supplies the most, which we should all be in full support of.

Of course, there are still some options out there — but not all of Us have the time or energy to comb through the sold-out stock. But the Shop With Us team is here to help. In fact, we just came across this jumbo gallon-size hand sanitizer that is ideal for large families or households where multiple people currently reside.

Get the Artnaturals Scent Free Hand Sanitizer (1 Gallon) with free shipping for $60, available on Amazon! Get it as soon as April 15, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

You can think of this Artnaturals 62.5% ethyl alcohol hand sanitizer as an investment. This XXL jug is perfect to distribute among your family members by transferring it into smaller bottles — this way, everyone can have a pocket-size amount on hand to keep themselves clean and safe while running vital errands. You may have enough travel-size tubes or bottles lying around your home that you can repurpose to serve as holders for this sanitizer. If you need to scoop up some more containers, think of all the ways to use them in the future!

The formula of this hand sanitizer is seriously gentle on the skin — not to mention moisturizing. There’s nothing worse than the feeling of dry hands, which has become unfortunately common at this point with all of the necessary hand-washing. It’s great to have a sanitizer that employs aloe vera and jojoba oil in its formula to keep your skin from feeling uncomfortable. Best of all? This is also a vegan cruelty-free product that’s made without parabens, so it’s safe for the the whole family to use.

If you do end up purchasing a large sanitizer, we must advise that you look around your community and see if there are ways you can donate or share — everyone needs all the help they can get right now.

