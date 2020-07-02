This Bestselling Amazon Beach Cover-Up Is on Sale Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you making your way to the beach this summer? If so, you’re going to need a new outfit. Sure, a beach trip tends to be laid-back and casual, but if you’re more on the glam side, there’s a shore style that’s perfect for you!

Some of Us like our beachwear to be elevated, which is why this amazing cover-up that’s taking Amazon by storm instantly caught our eye. It’s a bestselling piece, and when you hear more about it, you’ll understand why!

Get the Yincro Women’s Chiffon Beach Bathing Suit Cover Up for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

This classic beach poncho does what it needs to do — and does so in style. It’s a functional cover-up, designed to keep you dry as you emerge from the ocean or pool, but it’s far from average. Each version of this garment has adorable trimming on it, including embroidery or tassel embellishments on the sleeves. Some versions actually offer a combination of both, which is the ultimate in outdoor couture!

These cover-ups come in a wide variety of sizes. They extend into the 4X range, so they can easily cater to as many body types as possible. While you might normally see an item as simple as this listed as one-size-fits-most, that isn’t the case here. Naturally, the fact that it’s inclusive of all sizes is just one of the reasons shoppers are completely obsessed!

Not only are there multiple embroidery options, you can also purchase this piece in so many chic colors and prints! There are florals, geometric patterns and some trendy animal prints to choose from. Shoppers unanimously agree that this adorable beach poncho dress exceeded their expectations! Considering how affordable it is, they say that it’s absolutely worth the price. If you’re on the fence in terms of sizing, one reviewer recommends to simply order up. The length hits exactly where you want it to in the rear, and it takes your beach fashion to a new level. Who says the sand isn’t a catwalk?

