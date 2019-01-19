When it comes to stocking our closets with a comfy and versatile garment, we can never go wrong with leggings. The essential has become more than just an activewear staple for the gym and has crossed over into our everyday wardrobe. From running errands to enjoying a night out on the town and even lounging around the house, we wear leggings as often as possible. So naturally, we never pass up on the opportunity to welcome a new style to our growing collection.

While Amazon always has a trendy lineup of leggings up for grabs, the Shop With Us team found a pair with a functional added bonus. This 4-way stretch design provides every detail we love plus a surprising added feature at a price that made our jaws drop.

See It: Grab the ODODOS High-Waist Out Pocket Yoga Pants on Amazon starting at $14 in multiple colors while it’s still in stock. Not your style? Check out other leggings at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update date of publication, January 1, 2019 but are subject to change.

The ODODOS High-Waist Out Pocket Yoga Pants have become our new favorite! Made with a 4-way stretch fabric blend, we can count on this offering to move with Us perfectly. Designed to transition from the studio to the streets with ease, we plan on adding this garment to our everyday wardrobe.

What sold Us on these leggings besides the super comfy build was the outside pocket! A great detail that comes in major clutch, we can keep our essentials close while we’re out and about or moving around at the gym. We also love the dry-wicking and anti-microbial detailing. While we never know where our day will take Us, it’s always smart to have a garment on hand that will keep us nice and dry and this pair will never disappoint.

The ODODOS yoga stitching is also a major plus! Each band of interlocked thread works to compress, lift and shape our body at every angle to give Us the streamlined look we know and love. This design also works to keep our muscles warm to help Us perform at our maximum level. Even better, we can choose between a cropped cut or full-length bottom to satisfy our needs. Combining fashion, function and performance into one, this construction will easily give our go-to pair a run for its money.

We can’t get enough of the deep purple shade and other gorgeous hues ranging from pretty pinks, cool blues and neutral brown tones that will mix and match with our wardrobe perfectly.

For those who can’t get enough of the basics, you can also pick up the black shade for versatile wear. No matter where our day takes Us, this creation will make a chic statement!

Best of all? These leggings are priced between $14 to $21 for the ultimate budget-friendly staple! While many designs can easily retail for over $100, we love that we can shop a top-quality style without the hefty price tag!

With almost 6,000 reviews, it’s easy to see why Amazon shoppers are in awe of this creation! Many reviewers appreciate the super soft feel and quality construction, while others love that this number is stretchy without being see-through. Shoppers also dig that these bottoms hold up through the toughest workouts, while others like that these pants maintain shape through washing and drying. Dubbed as the perfect high-waist style for our wardrobe, it’s only right that we add this design to our closet.

Many reviewers also love that the tummy control works to provide a snug feel without being super tight. Shoppers also love the roomy pockets that can almost anything from keys, a smartphone, a credit card case and so much more.

With sizes XS to XXL currently available, now is the time to scoop up our favorite picks while they’re still in stock. Finding a great pair of leggings is no easy feat, so once we find a pair that we love we always take advantage. After all, there is no such thing as having too many bottoms in our closet!

A fabulous design that will easily get plenty of wear year-round, this functional staple is certainly worth bringing home!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article.

