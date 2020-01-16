This $32 Coach Wristlet Will Have Everyone Going Hands-Free

Are heavy tote bags weighing you down on the daily? Do you find that by the time you’ve simply gone from point A to point B, your arms feel like you’ve just finished a HIIT class? Don’t stress — you’re not alone! We’re all out here trying to lighten our loads in 2020. However, with so many everyday essentials, it’s hard to cut our necessities down to just a handful of items.

Now, we’re not saying you ditch your work bags and embrace a possession-free lifestyle. However, if you’re running a few errands and don’t feel like committing to weighing yourself down, we’ve found the perfect solution for you. That would be this $32 wristlet, that reviewers everywhere are deeming a game-changer.

Grab the Coach Signature PVC Leather Corner Wristlet (originally $40) now with prices starting at $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

The Coach Signature PVC Leather Corner Wristlet is the small but mighty piece that we’re in full support of. With a whopping 45 color combinations, there’s literally something for every shopper’s taste. Proud owners around the globe have crowned this a “quality” product that makes a major difference. The sizing is practical, with the zipper-top measuring in at 6 1/4-inches long and 3/4-inch wide.

It’s designed with two standard card slots that can safely store any debit card, credit card or driver’s license. Additionally, it leaves plenty of extra room for any “car keys or house keys,” as reviewers suggest. Plus, if you’re really strategic? Feel free to squeeze a lip balm in there too!

One shopper said this perfect for her 16-year-old daughter (remember how big these were back in the day?), while another loved how she could run errands without a care in the world (and full ability to text) thanks to this handy item.

Coach Signature PVC Leather Corner Wristlet

Using this is pretty straightforward — all you have to do it zip the top up and sling the strap around your wrist — and head out the door! It’s hard to resist such a pretty and practical piece, and even more so when it’s designer.

We all recognize the trademark Coach logo, and it’s on sale right now! Ditch those heavy bags for something far more “stylish and sensible,” and invest in this timeless wristlet — you won’t be disappointed!

