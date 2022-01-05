Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Brrrr! We always know to expect cold winter weather, but it’s one thing to imagine it and another to actually feel it! These icy winds can be ruthless, even when we’re just walking from our car to our front door. Even worse is when we have to spend an extended amount of time outside!

It’s time to level up our outerwear with a new coat. We know coats can be pretty expensive, and we know many people who just let themselves freeze because of it. No more of that! We’re bringing you the best coat and jacket deals on Amazon right now so you can stay warm comfortably — and affordably!

This Flattering Puffer

Puffer coats can often serve up a marshmallow silhouette, but this one is cinched at the waist for a more flattering fit. It’s already affordable, but you can now grab some sizes for even less!

Get the Amazon Essentials Heavyweight Puffer Jacket (originally $59) now starting at just $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Heat-Retaining Jacket

Did someone say Columbia? Yes! This jacket from the popular brand has 100% down insulation along with a heat-retaining lining to keep you cozy and comfy even in the bitter cold!

Get the Columbia Autumn Park Down Hooded Jacket (originally $170) now starting at just $112 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Packable Puffer

Opt for a little shine with this quilted puffer! It’s sleek, stylish and totally edgy, especially with those shoulder details. The best part is you can always pack it away for easy and compact storage!

Get the Orolay Lightweight Packable Down Jacket (originally $100) for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Shawl Collar Coat

Puffy coat…but make it sophisticated! We cannot get enough of the pillowy shawl collar on this coat — and we really can’t get enough of that super low sale price!

Get the Lark & Ro Short Shawl Pillow Collar Puffer Jacket (originally $79) for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Sherpa Jacket

Looking for something a little softer and more cuddly? This faux-shearling jacket is an amazing pick. It gets extra points for having a hood!

Get the Bellivera Faux-Fur Fleece Coat (originally $46) for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Shop other outerwear on sale here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!