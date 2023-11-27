Our Favorite Amazon Cyber Monday Deals of the Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Haven’t you heard? Cyber Monday deals are in full swing at Amazon. That’s right, you can snag bestselling jewelry, celeb-approved eye creams and so much more on sale right now. Whether you’re looking to splurge on luxury items or score holiday gifts for under $15, the options are truly endless.
Searching through dozens of pages to find exactly what you’re looking for can be a bit overwhelming, but don’t stress. We’ve got you covered with a jam-packed list of the best Cyber Monday deals to shop — keep reading to shop our top picks in Amazon’s Cyber Monday deal extravaganza!
Fashion
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Coat — was $75, now $52!
- Coach The Originals Mini Shoulder Bag — was $295, now $148!
- BALEAF Women’s Fleece Lined Pants Water-Resistant Sweatpants — was $40, now $25!
- The Gym People Half-Zip Pullover — was $39, now $31!
- PRETTYGARDEN Faux Shearling Oversized Shacket — was $61, now $38!
- ANRABESS Women Crewneck — was $64, now $29!
- Sunzel Flare Leggings — was $50, now $20!
- MANGOPOP Women’s Square Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit— was $40, now $17!
- Orolay Mid-Length Down Jacket — was $150, now $90!
Home
- DONAMA Ergonomic Orthopedic Neck Support Pillow — was $48, now $38!
- Zober Velvet Hangers — was $40, now $18!
- Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier — was $50, now $32!
- Ninja AF101 Air Fryer — was $130, now $80!
- DeWalt Power Tool Combo Kit — was $239, now $129!
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum — was $275, now $159!
- Multifunctional Vegetable Chopper and Slicer — was $30, now $17!
- BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner — was $124, now $88!
- AquaDance Antimicrobial/Anti-Clog Shower Head — was $50, now $36!
Beauty
- CHI Spin N Curl Curler — was $100, now $75!
- PURA D’OR Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Conditioner — was $40, now $26!
- PHILIPS One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush — was $30, now $21!
- Cetaphil Body Moisturizer — was $16, now $12!
- Living Proof Dry Shampoo — was $33, now $23!
- KOTAMU Digital Wax Warmer — was $50, now $22!
- COSRX Snail Mucin — was $25, now $14!
- Differin Gel 3-Step Regimen — was $36, now $26!
Electronics
- KODAK Mini Shot 3 Retro Digital Camera and Photo Printer — was $180, now $140!
- Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones — was $350, now $170!
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet — was $140, now $80!
- Fitbit Charge 6 — was $160, now $100!
- AMD Ryzen Desktop Processor — was $449, now $358!
- Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive — was $68, now $60!
- ASUS Gaming Laptop — was $1,400, now $1,100!
- GoPro HERO12 Accessories Bundle — was $450, now $350!
- Roku Express 4K+ — was $40, now $25!
