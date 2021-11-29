Get Ready for the Holiday Season With These Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The holidays have officially kicked off! We’ve been waiting patiently to embrace the festive spirit, and now we finally can. We’re going to start by decorating to the max — and there are some amazing deals available on Amazon for Cyber Monday right now. Outfit your home (and yourself!) with our top holiday sale picks below!

7 Awesome 2021 Cyber Monday Holiday Deals On Amazon

1. Outdoor Decor

Our Absolute Favorite: Set up this adorable inflatable snowman on your lawn with any other decorations you have on deck! Not only is it fun to come home to his smiling face daily, he’s sure to make the neighbors smile too — originally $50, now just $25!

2. Indoor Decor

Our Absolute Favorite: These string lights have hanging ornament details that are just too cute! They’re a bit fancier than your standard Christmas lights, and they bring a unique vibe — originally $26, now just $11!

3. Holiday Wreaths

Our Absolute Favorite: A wreath is an essential holiday decoration piece, and we’re in love with this light-up version! You can also add ornaments or red ribbon to the wreath if you want to jazz it up more — originally $60, now just $45!

4. Advent Calendars

Our Absolute Favorite: This is one of the more beautiful advent calendars that we’ve seen to date! It’s made from wood and even has a light-up accent on the top, and you can fill it with your favorite treats and goodies — originally $59, now just $49!

5. Throw Blankets

Our Absolute Favorite: This blanket totally reminds Us of candy canes! The chunky knit looks so cozy — originally $100, now just $68!

6. Funny Decorative Pieces

Our Absolute Favorite: This replica from the iconic film A Christmas Story may be a quirkier decoration, but we think it’s seriously major! We would even keep it up beyond the holiday season — originally $60, now just $45!

7. Classic Holiday Candles

Our Absolute Favorite: Fill your home with this classic pine and citrus scented candle! The large size can burn for hours upon hours so that you’re always in the holiday mood — originally $28, now just $23!

8. Christmas Trees

Our Absolute Favorite: Shoppers say that you truly can’t beat the deal you receive with this slim artificial tree! Its size is ideal for smaller spaces and it’s even more discounted for Cyber Monday — originally $187, now just $94!

9. Decorative Throw Pillows

Our Absolute Favorite: These throw pillow covers are an easy way to take any pillows that you already own and turn them into seasonal treats — originally $25, now just $14!

10. Festive Pajamas

Our Absolute Favorite: The best way to have a festive night in is by picking up some holiday-themed pajamas, just like this set! All you need is some hot chocolate, popcorn and a queue lined up with all of your favorite holiday flicks to binge — originally $40, now just $34!

