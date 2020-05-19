5 Gummy Vitamins and Weight Loss Supplements to Try Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Supplements are likely not the most exciting part of your everyday routine, but taking these daily doses of vitamins and minerals can be essential. And even though we may be far from our childhood, it’s always more fun when they are presented to Us in gummy form! If you’re in the market for some new supplements to add to your regimen, we found five options all available on Amazon that will fit a variety of needs.

From daily vitamins, to weight-loss boosters, to gummies that can improve your immune system, these are some of the best of the best. Check out our picks below!

These Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies

Apple cider vinegar has numerous benefits, including weight loss and skin health. But let’s face it: It’s definitely not fun to drink. These gummies instantly solve that problem — no gulping necessary!

Get the World’s First Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Vitamins by Goli Nutrition with free shipping for just $57, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 27, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Immunity-Boosting Vitamins

Daily vitamins can help make up for the lack of nutritional intake from foods you consume on a regular basis. If you haven’t been as healthy as intended over the past few months, it will be easy to remember to take your vitamins when they are this delicious!

Get the Vitafusion Women’s Gummy Vitamins, 150 Count with free shipping for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 22, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Daily Vitamins

These vitamins are designed for women and they have multiple benefits, including supporting energy and calcium development. It’s essentially a one-stop-shop for your health, and the perfect foundation if you’re just getting into supplements!

Get the OLLY The Perfect Women’s Gummy Multivitamin with free shipping for prices starting at just $12, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 2, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

These All-Natural Gummies

Turmeric is a common natural ingredient that can be used as an anti-inflammatory agent. We’re thrilled that turmeric can be pressed into a yummy gummy, and this will surely be a staple during cold and flu season.

Get the Turmeric Ginger with Curcumin Gummies with free shipping for just $18, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 23, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Collagen Gummies

You’ve probably heard that introducing collagen in your daily routine can do wonders for your skin, hair and nails. This is a strong place to start the process!

Get the Havasu Nutrition Collagen Gummies with free shipping for just $16, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 23, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!