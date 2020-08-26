These Leggings From Amazon Feel High-End but Are So Affordable

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re spending too much money on workout clothes (we’re all guilty), Amazon is a great place to find alternative options. Seriously! The mega-retailer actually stocks its own exclusive brands that emphasize high-quality products which are beyond affordable. Their Amazon Essentials line has all of the basics you may need — including workout wear!

These cropped capri leggings are some of the least expensive that we’ve come across, and reviewers who have recently bought a pair claim they’re amazing!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Studio Sculpt High-Rise Capri Yoga Legging for prices starting at just $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 26, 2020, but are subject to change.



What we love most about Amazon Essentials is that they take customer feedback very seriously, and adjust their products according to what shoppers say. That means their pieces are constantly evolving for the better, which is one of the many reasons these leggings are such a steal!

They’re made from a stretchy, moisture-wicking material that’s ideal for exercise, but they are also great leggings to just lounge around in. They’re high-waisted and have a thick, wide waistband that can flatten the tummy area. There’s also a hidden pocket where you can house small items. These are currently available in seven shades — from your standard black to brighter hues! We’re really feeling the more colorful options because we already own so many pairs of black leggings. Why not have some fun with your workout style?

These cropped leggings have a capri-length, which provides the legs with extra breathability. The fit is flawless, and the second you throw your new leggings on, you’ll instantly feel “exercise-ready.” For such a comfortable piece, this price is hard to beat. The size range available is also strong — they run from X-Small up to an XX-Large, so there’s an option for a variety of body types. This is proof that there’s no reason to shell out your hard-earned cash for pricey leggings — Amazon has Us covered!

