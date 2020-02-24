Amazon Reviewers Are Calling This the “Perfect” Coat

Staying up-to-speed with fashion trends can be fun, but it can also be incredibly exhausting (not to mention hard on the wallet). Of course, we love taking risks in the outfit department — but there’s something to be said for sophisticated pieces that will never go out of style.

Naturally, Amazon has become the go-to destination for basics that we need in our closets at all times. The mega-retailer has even developed their own brands that are crafted with the highest-quality materials at the most affordable price possible. That’s surely why shoppers are calling this staple coat “perfect,” and you can pick it up for as little as $36!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Plush Button-Front Coat for prices starting at just $36, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Pieces that aren’t completely trend-driven can be part of our outerwear rotation for years to come, which is why we love this classic coat made by Amazon Essentials. The brand’s motto is to create basics that you can wear every single day without question — and that’s exactly the security this coat provides.

This warm, stylish coat is made from a “soft to the touch” fabric that’s comfortable to wear. It’s not too light or too heavy, and is a key item that’s a layering dream come true. Depending on how cold it is outside, you can wear it on its own or easily add a sweater underneath for extra warmth.

The simple design of this coat is standard, with a three button closure on the front as well as a simple folded over collar with notched lapels. There are two slip pockets on the front of the jacket, and it’s designed to hit just above the knee for an ideal length.

Pick this fashion essential up in your choice of one of four colors. There’s a chic black, a nautical navy blue, an easygoing grey or an equestrian-approved camel brown. Order it in more than one shade if you’re inspired! At this amazing price point, it’s definitely not a crime to keep a few of these coats on deck to match every look. The overwhelming five-star reviews on this Amazon Essentials coat don’t lie — it’s an absolute closet must-have!

